What Happens if You Threaten to Kill a Lawyer in Florida?

Lawyers aren’t always the most popular people in Florida, and sometimes these legal professionals are subject to considerable abuse. In the high-pressure, high-stress environment of a trial, you may be tempted to speak out and let an attorney know what you really think of them. While you are entitled to express your opinion under the First Amendment, you can easily go too far and break the law. If you threaten to kill an attorney in Florida, you may face considerable legal consequences.

If you are being charged with crimes related to making threats in Florida, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney in Florida as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you fight for your rights in an effective manner. While threats are illegal in Florida, you may be able to pursue a viable defense strategy under the First Amendment.

South Florida Man Faces Five Years in Prison for Threatening to Kill Lawyer

On October seventh of 2021, it was reported that an individual from South Florida had been charged with transmitting a threat through interstate communications. This individual had threatened to kill the lawyer who had represented Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was eventually convicted of murdering George Floyd. The individual had left a voicemail on the lawyer’s phone which included numerous threats to him and his entire family.

Eventually, the individual who made these threats pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications. This is a federal law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. The fact that this individual left a message on an answering machine in a different state means that he was prosecuted under this federal law.

What are Florida’s Laws for Threats?

In Florida, it is illegal to threaten someone, especially if you put these threats in writing. In this situation, you may face up to 15 years in prison. Penalties can be especially severe if you threaten to carry out an act of mass violence, such as a terrorist attack.

