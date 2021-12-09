How Does a Victim of Sexual Harassment in Maine Know if Their Claim Will Be Successful?

Sexual harassment lawsuits tend to have a better chance of success if there are certain patterns of behavior. This can include a negligent employer who simply has allowed harassment to continue without prevention or training measures.

Howland, ME – When someone experiences sexual harassment in Maine or other states, they should attempt to get legal help and gather evidence. When the victim has more proof of illegal behavior, it is much more likely that their claims will hold up during an investigation and a lawsuit. For these reasons, things like having evidence available and witnesses to corroborate the incident will be crucial in winning a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The quality of evidence

Anyone who has experienced harassment at work should document the incident and report specific details to their employer. Depending on the conduct in question, there may be witnesses, video surveillance, workplace communications, or other important pieces of evidence that can help prove sexual harassment occurred in court. These tangible kinds of evidence are significant in situations where employees may have to tell different versions of what happened and verbal evidence or testimony alone may not be sufficient for the claim to succeed.

Following proper procedures and rules

One of the main reasons a victim should get legal help is that there are a number of different rules related to how sexual harassment must be reported and demonstrated. In most cases, the victim will need to show specific facts that demonstrate either quid pro quo harassment or a hostile work environment. These terms have specific definitions and other types of workplace disagreements may not meet the elements of a harassment claim that requires discrimination based on gender or sex. As a general rule, there either needs to be evidence of a superior asking for sexual acts as a continued condition of employment or for benefits, or the victim was subjected to constant abuse which affected their ability to work as normal.

The severity of the conduct in question

Sexual harassment lawsuits tend to have a better chance of success if there are certain patterns of behavior. This can include a negligent employer who simply has allowed harassment to continue without prevention or training measures. These employers may be liable for damages related to the specific losses suffered by the plaintiff. A supervisor who has harassed multiple employees and made explicit demands for sexual conduct is likely to be sued and have to agree to a settlement as well, considering this conduct is clearly unethical and illegal. There are also situations where the police may have to get involved if there are accusations of sexual battery or assault on the victim, as this can be strong evidence of misconduct in a related civil lawsuit.

Getting specific advice about workplace harassment

Sexual harassment lawyers are available to speak with anyone who needs assistance in Howland or other cities in Maine. The directory on USAttorneys.com contains listings of legal professionals in each state organized by practice area.