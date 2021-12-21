Bipolar Disorder Today Gets Qualified Under SSDI – The Important Things to Consider

Simply put, bipolar disorder impacts people in several ways. Even though psychotherapy and medication can enable to manage the symptoms, they might not eliminate it totally.

When you are mulling over the Social Security Disability benefits, several people think of physical disabilities. There are several Americans with several mental health issues that restrict their capacity to work. And one such mental ailment is called bipolar disorder. Even though this mental condition is rare, several people who suffer from this are disabled.

Understanding bipolar disorder

Simply put, bipolar disorder is a mental ailment that marks the unusual shifts in energy, mood, and one’s activity levels. Bipolar disorder comprises mood changes, from being incredibly depressing to highly energized and being very sad at times. And individuals who have this ailment often witness issues in implementing their tasks. Today, people can opt-in for bipolar disorder disability benefits.

However, the four kinds of bipolar disorders are:

Bipolar I – It comprises manic episodes which can last for up to 7 days and might require the patient to get hospitalized. The episodes of depression last for almost two weeks.

– It comprises manic episodes which can last for up to 7 days and might require the patient to get hospitalized. The episodes of depression last for almost two weeks. Bipolar II – Here, the patient undergoes manic and depressive episodes that are slightly less manic or extreme.

– Here, the patient undergoes manic and depressive episodes that are slightly less manic or extreme. Unspecified and specified bipolar disorders – It comprises of the bipolar symptoms that don’t cater to any criteria.

– It comprises of the bipolar symptoms that don’t cater to any criteria. Cyclothymic disorder – It is also called cyclothymia and includes hypomanic symptoms for a long time along with symptoms of depression for about two years.

Simply put, bipolar disorder impacts people in several ways. Even though psychotherapy and medication can enable to manage the symptoms, they might not eliminate it totally.

SSDI and bipolar disorder

Today, several lawyers explain that the Social Security Administration usually has a list of impairments that comprise of mental health and medical conditions that are looked upon as serious and the concern person is not allowed to work. The list includes bipolar disorder.

If you or anyone you know wants to qualify for the SSDI advantages for bipolar disorder, they need to submit evidence. A medical report of the bipolar diagnosis that has any three of the symptoms listed below:

Getting distracted

Pressured speech

An inflated self-esteem

A flight of ideas

Less requirement for sleep

A rise in the goal-oriented activity

Getting involved in activities that have an increased chance of negative consequences that aren’t identified

The expert lawyers suggest that an individual suffering from bipolar disorder can often qualify for the SSDI advantages as it gets added to the impairments listed in Social Security Administration. But to attain the advantages, the individual needs to provide correct documentation of their treatment history, diagnosis, and how their mental ailment affects their capacity to work and life as a whole.

Hence, if you or anyone you know has been detected with bipolar disorder or any other mental health condition resulting in several issues, there is no need to lose hope. You can find out ways to qualify for the social security disability benefits. Today, some expert lawyers can present your case and provide the authorities with substantial evidence to make sure that your case gets its desired justice.