Bob Evans Recalls Pork Sausage Over Contamination Concerns

Bob Evans recently issued a recall for certain packages of italian sausage over fears it may be contaminated with pieces of rubber.

If you enjoy cooking, this recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, Bob Evans and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall for nearly 4,200 pounds of pork sausage that might be contaminated with rubber. According to the notice, the products were produced back on December 17 and include the following:

1-lb. packaging containing ‘Bob Evans Italian Sausage’ with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The pork sausage was shipped to retail locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The issue itself was discovered after Bob Evans received a handful of consumer complaints about “thin blue rubber in the product.”

Right now there is a concern that the product may be in consumers’ homes. If you have any of the recalled products, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Alison Emery, the Director of Communications at Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.

