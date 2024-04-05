Brett M. Henson Honored with Rising Star Award at 17th Annual Construction Law Institute 

His commitment to excellence and passion for delivering top-tier legal services have earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

SARASOTA, SC – Shumaker Partner Brett M. Henson has been recognized with the prestigious Rising Star Award at the 17th Annual Construction Law Institute. The CLI, a gathering of leading construction practitioners, contractors, and other industry professionals from across the State of Florida, commended Henson’s exemplary contributions to the industry. The Rising Star Award is presented annually to a lawyer who is Board Certified in Construction Law and who has made significant contributions to the Construction Law Committee (CLC), which is the largest voluntary bar association of construction lawyers, consisting of over 550 construction lawyers.

Board Certified by the Florida Bar in Construction Law, Brett’s dedication to his craft, coupled with his innovative approach to legal challenges, has set him apart within the legal community. Since joining the CLC in 2017, he has chaired several substantive subcommittees, including Publications and Litigation, and currently co-chairs the Legislative Subcommittee, which tracks, reviews, provides technical guidance, and when necessary, proposes legislative solutions for issues facing the construction industry. His commitment to excellence and passion for delivering top-tier legal services have earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Rising Star Award from the Construction Law Institute,” said Brett. “I have been professionally enriched by my work with the CLC, as I have received the benefit of collaboration with talented construction lawyers throughout the state and have been mentored by the top practitioners in our field. This recognition further motivates me to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in serving our clients.”

With a track record of success in the construction law arena, Brett focuses his practice in the areas of commercial and construction litigation. He devotes a substantial portion of his practice to handling all types of construction disputes, and he counsels and assists residential and commercial property owners, developers, and construction industry professionals in all facets of a construction project, including contract preparation, review, negotiation, and dispute avoidance. Brett also uses his experience and knowledge in resolving claims involving insurance proceeds and insurance coverage.

