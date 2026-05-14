Brian McKeen Named Chair of Detroit Bar Association Medical Malpractice Plaintiff Section

“Victims of medical malpractice face significant challenges in finding answers and holding healthcare providers accountable,” said McKeen.

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Bar Association has named Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates, as Chair of its Medical Malpractice Plaintiff Section.

In this role, McKeen will lead initiatives to support and educate plaintiff attorneys, including hosting networking and educational events and coordinating expert speakers on key issues in medical malpractice law.

“Victims of medical malpractice face significant challenges in finding answers and holding healthcare providers accountable,” said McKeen. “Our goal is to equip attorneys with the tools and support they need to be stronger advocates for those patients.”

About McKeen & Associates

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.