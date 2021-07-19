BrightFarms Recalls Salad Products Amid Salmonella Concerns

BrightFarms is recalling certain salad products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

If you’re a fan of leafy greens and salads, listen up. Earlier this week, a recall was issued for nine types of organic, packaged greens after a handful of people fell ill last month. The culprit? Possible Salmonella contamination. The voluntary recall was announced by BrightFarms, a greenhouse farming company with farms in six states. The recall announcement came after the FDA notified the company about the eight consumers who fell ill. Some of those people “purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.”

The following products are included in the recall:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Butter Crisp (4 oz. Package)

BrightFarms Harvest Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lakeside Crunch (4 oz. package)

The products have a ‘Best By’ date of July 29, 2021, and were distributed to retailers throughout four states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin. They were sold at the following retailers:

Caputos

Jewel-Osco

Mariano’s Fresh Markets

Strack Van Till

Sullivan’s Foods

Walmart (select stores)

Strack Van Till

Copps

Metro Market

Pick ‘n Save

Tadych’s

When commenting on the recall, BrightFarms issued the following statement:

“BrightFarms is committed to providing wholesome products, and the health and safety of consumers is the company’s number one priority. In addition to today’s voluntary recall, the company has already begun taking steps to enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols, including testing all products produced in its Rochelle facility for exposure to Salmonella prior to distribution.”

For now, customers should throw away the products or return them for a refund. If you have additional questions about the recall, contact BrightFarms at 1-866-857-8745.

Sources:

These Popular Salad Greens Were Just Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

8 people have become ill as a result of a Salmonella outbreak linked to prepackaged salads.