Brightflag Provides More Visibility into Legal Work with Matter Updates

Brightflag continually develops new functionality to provide in-house teams with increased visibility into legal work and spend, and has a full roadmap of innovative product releases planned throughout 2025.

New York, NY — Brightflag launched Matter Updates to further its goal of providing in-house leaders with complete visibility into legal work and spend.

“To effectively deliver legal services, it’s essential that in-house leaders understand how legal work is progressing,” said Ian Nolan, founder and CEO of Brightflag. “Matter Updates ensures that in-house leaders have this information at their fingertips, providing an easy way to get status updates from the internal team and from outside counsel.”

Matter Updates enables in-house teams to understand the current state of play for legal work by automatically collecting and reporting on updates from matter participants. It eliminates the need to chase people for information and collate endless spreadsheets.

Customers can define which matters require updates and which should be excluded. Updates can be collected from both the lead in-house attorney and outside counsel, enabling better collaboration with legal service providers.

Matter participants can provide updates directly from their inbox by clicking on a link in the email notification they receive and typing in their updates.

With the comprehensive reporting provided by Matter Updates, in-house leaders always know how matters are progressing and where material changes have occurred that will impact scope, timelines, and budget.

To learn more about Matter Updates, watch a two-minute demo video here.

About Brightflag

Brightflag’s e-billing and matter management platform provides complete visibility into legal work and helps in-house teams control costs. The intuitive AI-powered platform makes teams more productive by eliminating time-consuming tasks related to invoicing, reporting, and matter management. The company serves a global community of legal professionals from offices in New York, Ireland, and Australia.