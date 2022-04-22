Bronx Food Processing Plant Pays $220,000 to Settle Serious Injury Suit

The man’s injuries included lacerations requiring sutures, scarring, and tearing of the anterior and posterior (tibiofibular) ligaments.

A late-2016 accident at a Bronx food processing facility has ended in a $220,000 settlement for a man who was left injured.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2016, in the parking lot of the processing and packaging plant. A 43-year-old man was struck by a forklift owned by the company Loboy Foods, Inc.

The man, who suffered severe injuries, hired attorney Pat James Crispi of Keogh Crispi P.C. to represent him.

The man’s injuries included lacerations requiring sutures, scarring, and tearing of the anterior and posterior (tibiofibular) ligaments. In 2019, years after the incident, the injuries were still so intense that the accident victim required arthroscopic ankle surgery.

The victim was seeking $1 million in injury compensation. The defendant’s insurance agency, however, was offering just $70,000.

Keogh negotiated to settle the matter before trial. The Bronx food processor and packager is paying $220,000 to settle allegations that they were “negligent in failing [to] exercise the required due care” necessary to prevent injuries. The business owner contends that the injured man “failed to exercise reasonable care.”

“This case developed over years and left our client with a lifelong injury — $70,000 was never going to be enough to compensate him for the pain and impact to his life,” attorney Keogh said. “So, we came up with a strategy to negotiate aggressively to get him a worthy settlement. The client and I are pleased with the results.”

About Keogh Crispi, P.C.

Keogh Crispi P.C.is a highly regarded and accomplished New York City personal injury law firm dedicated to representing injured people and their families in injury and wrongful death claims. For more information about this case or Keogh Crispi, contact attorney Keogh at (212) 818-0600 or pjc@keoghcrispi.law.