Brothers Sentenced to a Total of 27 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery Using OfferUp

INDIANAPOLIS – Jessie Dixson, 23, and his brother, Joqeis Dixson, 22 of Indianapolis, Indiana, have been sentenced to a total of 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to commercial robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

According to court documents, on May 14, 2020, Jessie and Joqeis Dixson used OfferUp, an online marketplace, to advertise the purported sale of a PlayStation game console. Victim N.B. agreed to purchase the console from the Dixson brothers in the vicinity of 4440 Jamestown Court, in Indianapolis. When N.B. arrived at the agreed location, Jessie Dixson pointed a shotgun in the victim’s face, and Joqeis Dixson took the victim’s cell phone and wallet. Both Dixson brothers fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers later obtained a warrant to search Dixson brothers’ residence. During the search, investigators located the gun used during the robbery in Joqeis Dixson’s bedroom.

Jessie Dixson was sentenced to 18 years and 7 months’ imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $500. Joqeis Dixson was sentenced to 9 years imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release. Joqeis was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the victim.

“For years, violent criminals have been using online marketplaces like OfferUp to set up armed robberies, sometimes leading to injuries and deaths,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Most local police departments will allow people to use their properties as a safe place to meet when buying and selling online, which can help keep everyone safe during these transactions. You often don’t know who is on the other end of an online communication, or what their intentions might be. I want to thank the FBI and our federal prosecutors for their work to ensure that these armed criminals were identified and held accountable.”

This case was investigated by the FBI. The sentences were imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Lawrence Hilton, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.