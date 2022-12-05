Bus Accidents 101: Who is the Liable Party?

When involved in a bus accident, it’s also likely that the driver or another vehicle may have played their part in causing your injuries.

When you’re involved in a bus accident, you may not wonder who’s responsible for the crash, but it’s inevitable. Once you’re in a better mental and physical state, you may start thinking about the liable parties involved in the accident. Was it the bus driver or another driver’s vehicle that caused you injuries or damages?

One thing to remember is that there are many negligent factors that contribute to the accident, and many parties can be involved. However, depending on the details of the accident, you may be entitled to compensation. This article will explain all potentially liable parties, how they can affect your situation, and how an attorney can help your case.

The Bus Driver

Of course, the most obvious liable party for the bus accident is the bus driver. This means you can file a claim or lawsuit against them for any damages, or you can report them to your city’s bus system. So, suppose you live in San Jose, California; you can make a complaint to the Valley Transportation Authority – VTA and report the negligence.

Additionally, you can start seeking help from professional lawyers who have experience handling bus accidents because they can help navigate your case and ensure the bus driver is held responsible for any injuries that they might have caused you.

The Driver of the Other Vehicle

When involved in a bus accident, it’s also likely that the driver or another vehicle may have played their part in causing your injuries. However, the law clearly states that all drivers must be aware of their surroundings when driving.

If they fail to do so, this can lead them to speed, run a red light, or do other dangerous actions that cause bus accidents. In that case, it’s best to consult with an attorney that works nearby to ensure you’re entitled to compensation. Again, if you’re from San Jose, you can reach out to San Jose Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll determine the liable party and main cause of the accident while you recover.

The Bus Company

In many cases, there are other parties that may be liable for the bus accident that you may not be aware of. One of them is when the bus company fails to ensure their vehicles are properly working and that the bus driver follows all traffic laws. When they fail to do so, this leads to an accident where passengers and other people might suffer severe injuries.

Even in that case, you can still file a claim and recover compensation. However, you must first speak to an attorney, preferably someone from California Bus Accident Lawyers, because they have years of experience handling bus accident cases, so they’re aware of different types of negligence.

The Manufacturer of the Bus

Last but definitely not least, the bus manufacturer can also be held liable for injuries, especially if they were aware of any defect but ignored it. For example, if they knew that their buses were unsafe to drive at night because of poor lighting, they’re still responsible for ensuring their passengers are not injured.

If that’s the case with your accident, you can still seek compensation. That’s why it’s essential to work with San Jose Accident Lawyers since they’ll estimate the amount of compensation you’re entitled to. Essentially, they’ll manage any legal paperwork and documentation just so you can focus on your recovery.