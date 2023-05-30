Bus Accidents in California: Everything You Need to Know

Determining liability can be complex and involves a professional’s expertise.

Bus accidents may seem uncommon, but they still occur around the U.S. and California is no exception. Since buses are larger vehicles and may involve multiple responsible parties, determining liability can be complex.

If you or a loved one has been involved in a bus accident in California and you’re looking for some guidance, this article will explain everything you need to know.

Steps to Take After a Bus Accident

Most victims experience shock after a bus accident, but that’s okay! What’s not okay is not taking essential steps and giving out information that can be used against you in the future. Depending on the severity of your injuries, your best bet is to contact experienced lawyers who specialize in bus accidents because they can give further insight into the next steps.

However, there are certain steps you must remember, such as gathering evidence to support your case. When you’re at the accident scene, you should take pictures or videos of everything, including your injuries, the vehicles involved, and your passenger witnesses’ information.

Depending on which part of California the accident occurred, you can seek help from any professional local attorney. Suppose the accident happened in Oakland; you can reach out to Oakland Bus Accident Lawyers, who’ll inform you on which evidence you need for your case and how you can acquire it.

The next steps include your well-being. One of the most vital things you should do after being involved in a bus accident is to seek medical help immediately, even if you don’t seem hurt. Unfortunately, some injuries take days or weeks to appear, and when they do, it might be too late.

When you seek medical attention, you should also keep track of your medical records like treatments, visits, diagnoses, invoices, dates/times, etc. Once you do this, your California Bus Accident Lawyers can use your medical records in your claim to prove your injuries were caused due to the bus collision only.

Bus Accident Lawsuit

As mentioned already, determining liability is one of the most complex parts of the lawsuit process. Similarly, you must consider many factors when determining the type and amount of compensation you’re entitled to.

After you proceed with your lawsuit, you can be eligible to seek compensation for economic and non-economic damages.

Economic vs. Non-Economic Damages

Economic damages include monetary expenses, hence the name. Some of the most common expenses include the following:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Loss of earning capacity

Non-economic damages, on the other hand, include those that relate to pain and suffering, loss of quality of life, etc.

Although some bus accidents may end in court, most of them can be settled before going that far. Having an experienced attorney on your side, such as someone from Oakland Accident Lawyers, can ensure you’re getting the most out of your lawsuit.

Proving Liability

Determining liability can be complex and involves a professional’s expertise. Some potential parties that may be liable include:

The bus driver

The bus company

The manufacturer of the bus

The driver of another vehicle

However, it’s essential to remember that an additional step to your case is to complain to your city’s bus system. In this case, it would be Oakland’s AC Transit’s services to ensure similar accidents don’t occur in the future.