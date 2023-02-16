Bus Accidents in Texas: What Do You Need to Know?

Since Texas law is rather strict and offers government-owned buses additional protection from claims, it can be challenging to file a lawsuit against these buses.

Bus passengers injured in a bus accident can experience trauma, especially since not many people expect buses to be involved in collisions. Unfortunately, bus accidents happen everywhere and Texas is no exception.

However, in Texas, laws that determine liability are different from those of other vehicles such as cars. That said, many factors impact when and how you can file a claim against the responsible party.

If you live in Texas and have been involved in a bus accident, this article will tell you everything you should know about them and how an attorney can help you with that.

Texas Law and Bus Categories

According to the law of Texas, buses are divided into two broad categories: government and commercial-owned buses.

Essentially, government-owned buses include the following:

City buses

School buses

Transportation for the disabled

Commercially-owned buses, on the other hand, refer to any vehicle that’s owned by a private company like:

Commercial buses

Charter buses

Nursing home buses

Casino buses

Church buses

Shuttle buses

If your accident occurred in any of these buses, you can consult experienced lawyers to check whether you’re eligible for compensation.

However, since Texas law is rather strict and offers government-owned buses additional protection from claims, it can be challenging to file a lawsuit against these buses. Still, you can seek compensation for your injuries from qualified local attorneys.

Texas Law: Notice Requirements

When it comes to an accident, many states have different statutes of limitations. Texas law requires you to file a lawsuit within two years of a bus accident. However, when it comes to the notice of intent requirements, the law requires victims to file notice within six months of the crash.

Commercial Buses and Their Responsibility

Although all buses must have a high duty of care toward their passengers, commercial buses, also known as ‘’common carriers’’, must be extra careful with the passengers and other pedestrians or vehicle drivers on the road.

These buses are expected to do many things, such as:

Keeping a distance between the bus and other vehicles

Ensuring proper maintenance

Remaining focused while driving

Not falling asleep while on the road

Ensuring the bus drivers are properly trained for the job

