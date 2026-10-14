California Man Admits Trafficking Minor for Sex

California man pleads guilty to trafficking a minor for commercial sex, facing prison.

A California man has admitted to trafficking a minor for commercial sex after luring the young victim to meet him in person and directing her to find paying customers in Oakland and San Francisco. Keynin McGee, 27, of Oakland, pleaded guilty in federal court in the Eastern District of California. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2027, and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. According to court records, McGee first made contact with the victim through Instagram in 2021. The two communicated for several months before McGee arranged for her to travel to meet him by purchasing a bus ticket. After she arrived, he picked her up at the bus station, bought her clothing, and took her to a hotel. What began as online contact soon became a situation in which the young victim was exploited for money.

McGee posted photographs of the victim on a website commonly used to advertise sexual services for sale. He then drove her to outdoor locations in Oakland and San Francisco where commercial sex activity was known to take place. There, he instructed her to approach people in passing cars and seek out customers willing to pay for sex. Court documents state that the minor was involved in commercial sex acts with multiple buyers as a result of his actions.

The case shows how contact through social media can lead to serious harm when an adult uses online communication to gain a young person’s trust and arrange an in-person meeting. The victim’s age and the steps McGee took to arrange travel, provide clothing, post photographs, and direct her activities formed part of the conduct described in the federal case. The guilty plea means McGee has admitted to the crime of sex trafficking a minor.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Criminal Division said the case reflects the department’s efforts to protect children from people who exploit them for financial gain. He stated that prosecutors would continue pursuing individuals who traffic minors for commercial sex. Brian Tosh, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Sacramento office, added that McGee treated the young victim as something to be sold for personal profit. He stated the FBI and its law enforcement partners would continue investigating people who exploit children and working to protect those at risk of trafficking.

Although McGee has entered a guilty plea, his final punishment has not yet been decided. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after reviewing federal sentencing guidelines and other factors required by law. The minimum prison term he faces is 10 years, while the final sentence will be determined at the January 2027 hearing. Federal officials are urging members of the public to report suspected human trafficking. Information can be shared with the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888. The hotline operates around the clock every day of the week.

Cases like this also show the need for greater awareness of how traffickers can use social media to reach young people, build trust, and draw them into dangerous situations. Parents, teachers, and other trusted adults can help by recognizing sudden changes in behavior, unexplained travel plans, secretive online relationships, or contact with adults who offer gifts and money in exchange for favors. Early action and open communication can help protect vulnerable children before exploitation becomes more severe.

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California Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking a Minor

Oakland man pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor he met over Instagram