CallRail Announces Integration with Clio to Transform How Lawyers Market Their Practice

This integration will enable Clio users to optimize marketing spend and client communication management via CallRail’s award-winning lead intelligence platform.

CallRail, the lead intelligence platform helping businesses of all sizes market with confidence, announced a new integration partnership with Clio, the world’s leading provider of legal technology. The integration will enable law firms to monitor all leads and marketing sources in a single dashboard within Clio Manage.

The new integration utilizes CallRail’s powerful call tracking technology to reveal directly in Clio Manage the ads, keywords, and campaigns prospective clients interact with before they call a law firm. Armed with deeper customer insights, law firms can truly understand, for the first time, which marketing efforts are driving revenue to their law firm, equipping them to optimize marketing spend and drive more leads that convert to high value clients.

CallRail serves over 200,000 businesses and is the only call analytics provider to integrate with Clio—the leading cloud-based legal software. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals, Clio’s cloud-based legal technology streamlines law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location.

Key benefits from integrating these two solutions include:

Marketing return on investment:

Visibility into the source, medium, campaign, and Google click identifier that led a prospective client to contact a law firm.

Lawyers can assess within Clio Manage which marketing efforts drove clients with the highest billables, so that firms can optimize marketing spend for the best return on investment.

Client communication management:

Inbound call data flows automatically from CallRail into Clio Manage. Law firms no longer need to manually enter inbound call details into their practice management software.

Matches the call to the client’s profile in Clio Manage and shows phone duration to determine if it is a billable call.

“CallRail is excited to integrate with Clio to deliver the power of lead intelligence to lawyers and their firms,” said Ryan Johnson, SVP of Product Development at CallRail. “We continue to invest in solutions and integrations that help businesses turn more leads into clients, and our partnership with Clio now allows us to do that in a meaningful way for the legal industry. This integration brings together two first-class solutions dedicated to helping firms achieve exceptional client experiences and drive revenue.”

This announcement is the latest of CallRail’s robust ecosystem of native integrations with leading technology partners, allowing its customers to secure a seamless flow of crucial data between platforms, save time, and increase operational efficiency.

“CallRail has built a suite of solutions for strategic marketing intelligence that supports law firms’ business development efforts, and we’re pleased to integrate them into Clio,” said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. “Utilizing an effective lead generation strategy is important for a firm’s profitability. Clio is committed to our customers’ business goals and continues to offer them innovative technology that increases revenue. Our partnership with CallRail provides the integrated tools for actionable analytics that can attract the best client leads and accelerate return on investment.”

