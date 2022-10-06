Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law.

If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.

If you want to fight for your rights as a parent, you should get in touch with a qualified, experienced child custody attorney in Chandler as soon as possible. These legal professionals can ensure that you are being allowed to spend time with your child. They can also ensure that parents experience consequences for preventing you from seeing your children.

Refer to the Custody Agreement

If you feel your rights are being violated as a parent, you should refer to your custody agreement. This is the agreement that outlines how custody will be handled. Parents can either create their own custody agreements or, if they are unable to agree on how this will be handled, the court will decide for them. Either way, there should be a document that outlines your rights as a parent, including how and when you will spend time with your child.

If the mother has violated the custody agreement in any way, you should bring this matter up with the courts. Arizona courts now recognize that both parents should play a role in the upbringing of their offspring, as this results in optimal mental health experiences for the children. As a result, they will almost certainly be sympathetic to any father whose rights have been violated by a mother.

File a Written Request for Enforcement

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. Although it might be tempting to retaliate against the mother in some way, you should follow your attorney’s advice. By filing a written request for enforcement with the Clerk of Superior Court, you can resolve this issue legally. A hearing may then be required to resolve the issue.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Chandler area for a qualified, experienced child custody attorney, look no further than Zachary Law Group, P.C. Over the years, we have helped numerous parents in Arizona who want to fight for their custody rights. With our help, you can ensure that you’re spending as much time as possible with your children following a divorce or separation. Book your consultation today to explore your legal options.