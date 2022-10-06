What Are the Car Accident Laws in Kentucky?

Kentucky is also considered a “no-fault” state when it comes to car insurance laws.

If you have been injured in a car accident in Kentucky, you may feel daunted by the prospect of filing a personal injury lawsuit. First of all, most motorists in Lexington are not legal experts. Secondly, you may be dealing with considerable injuries that demand your full attention. Perhaps you are also dealing with financial issues, as these injuries can be expensive to treat. In addition, you may have been forced to miss work due to your injuries. Finally, a car accident can be incredibly traumatic, and you may require psychological treatment. With all of these factors in mind, it can be difficult to focus on legal matters.

Fortunately, you can rely on a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Kentucky to do most of the heavy lifting for you. These legal experts specialize in car accidents and bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. If you’re not sure about how car accident laws in Kentucky work, your attorney can explain these details in a clear, concise manner. Once you feel confident about the situation, your attorney can guide you forward to a positive legal outcome.

The Statute of Limitations

The first thing you need to keep in mind is the statute of limitations. This law prevents people from filing personal injury lawsuits if they wait too long after the accident. In Kentucky, you have two years to file your lawsuit after you become aware of your injuries. However, this deadline might be considerably shorter if you are suing a government entity, such as a public transit company. Because of this, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified personal injury attorney as soon as possible after your accident.

Pure Comparative Fault

Kentucky follows a system of “pure comparative fault” when it comes to car accidents. Due to this law, you can file a personal injury lawsuit even if you were partly to blame for your own accident. For example, you might have been texting and driving at the time of the crash. Because Kentucky follows a “pure” comparative fault system, you can file a personal injury claim even if you were 99% to blame for your own injuries.

Kentucky is a “No-Fault” State

Kentucky is also considered a “no-fault” state when it comes to car insurance laws. This means that you do not need to hold anyone else accountable in order to recover compensation for your injuries. You simply turn to your own no-fault insurance provider and file a claim under personal injury protection (PIP).

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching Lexington for a qualified, experienced attorney who can help you with your car accident lawsuit, there are plenty of qualified experts ready to assist you. Team up with one of these attorneys, and you can focus on healing after your injury. When you leave complex legal matters to your attorney, you can eliminate much of the stress and uncertainly that comes with a car accident lawsuit. Book your consultation today and review your legal options with a qualified attorney.