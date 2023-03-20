Can I Get a Divorce for Free in San Antonio, Texas?

While some divorce and child custody lawyers (they can also help with divorce cases) charge hefty fees for their services, some are willing to work with those desperately in need of legal aid.

There are plenty of reasons why couples put off getting divorced, some of which include concerns over minor children and the cost associated with the process. If you want to file for divorce in San Antonio but are worried about court fees and the price to retain reputable lawyers, there may be a solution.

If you’re looking to get a divorce for free in San Antonio, or at least lower the costs associated with the process, keep reading for information on this and much more.

How much does it cost to get divorced in San Antonio, Texas?

If you live in San Antonio, your divorce petition will need to be filed with a local Bexar County court. According to the County of Bexar District Clerk website, here’s how much you’ll need to pay to file a divorce petition in San Antonio1:

$350 if you are filing for divorce without children

$401 if you are filing for divorce with minor children

Here’s one way you may be able to lower the cost of filing for divorce in San Antonio.

If the fee schedule outlined above is concerning to you yet you’d like to still get a divorce, there may be a way to get the fees waived. While it is best to discuss this with skilled Texas divorce lawyers who can explain in depth the process you’ll need to go through, we’ll provide you with a brief rundown of how you may be able to get your divorce fees waived.

If you live in Texas and are currently receiving government assistance such as food stamps, Medicare, or Medicaid or have another way of proving you have a low income, you can request that the court waive the fees.

In order to do this, you’ll need to file some forms with the court which is why it is recommended you consult with experienced divorce lawyers who can best guide you through this process.

While some divorce and child custody lawyers (they can also help with divorce cases) charge hefty fees for their services, some are willing to work with those desperately in need of legal aid. This means they might offer payment plans or even reduced costs depending on your circumstances.

