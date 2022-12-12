Can You File a Personal Injury Claim as a Passenger in a Bus Accident?

Your medical costs can add up because they can include hospital bills, doctor visits, therapy, medication, etc.

When you enter a bus, you put your safety in the hands of a stranger driver. Unfortunately, most buses lack primary safety features, such as airbags and seatbelts. Still, accidents happen, and they may involve severe injuries, not to mention how the number of people crammed can make the situation worse.

But if you were a passenger in a bus accident and you want to file a personal injury claim for your injuries, you can do that with the help of qualified attorneys who can make you understand your legal options while you focus on your recovery.

When Can You File a Personal Injury Claim after a Bus Accident?

Although most of the time, you can file a personal injury claim if you incurred severe injuries, there are very few situations in which you can’t seek compensation. However, you need to consult experienced lawyers who specialize in bus accident claims since they’ll inform you when you can or can’t file a lawsuit.

With proper legal representation, you’re more likely to win compensation after a bus accident. Since bus operators must have more comprehensive insurance than other drivers, this means not only the driver and the bus but all the passengers are covered by the insurance.

At the same time, that means you can seek greater damages after suffering injuries in a bus crash. However, there many ways in which bus insurance policies pay for damages. For example, while some policies cover each passenger to a specific limit, others grant some money to all passengers, so each of them must file a claim against this ‘pool of money.’

That’s why it’s always a good idea to talk to your local attorney first because they know your state’s laws better. Suppose you live in Memphis, Tennessee, you can reach out to Memphis Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll examine the bus company’s insurance policy, determine what limits apply, and figure out how to make the policy’s terms beneficial to your case.

Additionally, you could also try to prevent future neglect situations from the same company by making a report to your city’s bus system. For Memphis, you should contact the Memphis Area Transit Authority – MATA, and they’ll handle the situation from there.

What Should You Do After a Bus Accident?

Undoubtedly, the first thing you should do after a bus accident is to seek medical help. Even if your injuries don’t seem severe or apparent, you should schedule an appointment. After all, you can’t see internal injuries, but they need the quickest treatment.

Not only that, but the sooner you have a medical report, the easier it is for your attorney to connect your injuries to the bus crash when you want to pursue compensation. Tennessee Bus Accident Lawyers can easily use your medical diagnosis to support your case and ensure your injuries were caused due to the crash and not for another reason.

The next steps you should take after a bus accident involve writing down as much information as you remember from the scene. It’s also essential you speak to witnesses and get their names or other contact information to use that in your personal injury claim.

What Damages Can You Recover After a Bus Accident?

Depending on the severity of your injuries and the circumstances of the accident, you may be eligible for many types of damages. Your Memphis Accident Lawyers can explain in detail which damages they can seek compensation for and how to collect the necessary evidence to support them in your case.

That said, you could be compensated for the following:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Your medical costs can add up because they can include hospital bills, doctor visits, therapy, medication, etc. Not to mention that if you miss work due to your injuries, you can end up losing your job or be unable to earn any money. Lastly, even non-economic damages such as pain and suffering can make you eligible to seek compensation because they’re emotional trauma that any victim can go through.