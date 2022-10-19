Can You Get a Parking Ticket in New York Even if There Was No Sign?

There is even a separate type of parking violation called “miscellaneous,” which gives traffic authorities free rein to give out parking tickets whenever they feel you have parked in an improper way.

Parking tickets can be incredibly frustrating for residents of New York, especially when these tickets seem to have been issued for arbitrary reasons. Sometimes, motorists return to their vehicles to find tickets on their cars for seemingly no reason. These motorists scan their surroundings in confusion, only to find no sign of a traffic violation. In this situation, it may be useful to review the laws in New York. Can you get a parking ticket even if there was no sign close by?

Why You Can Get Tickets Without Any Signs

A city isn’t necessarily required to inform you of all the specific ordinances that may apply to a specific parking spot. New York has an incredibly wide range of ordinances when it comes to parking. If every single street in New York had signs that detailed all of these ordinances, there wouldn’t even be space for people to walk on the sidewalk. Because of this, you are basically expected to be aware of these ordinances without the help of a sign. Because of this, you can indeed be given a parking ticket even if no sign was posted nearby detailing the specific ordinance you violated.

There are many examples of parking violations that are considered to be “common sense.” These include:

Obstructing a driveway

Obstructing a fire hydrant

Obstructing a pedestrian ramp

Parking the wrong way

Parking beyond the marked space

Angle parking

Obstructing a bike lane

Double parking

There is even a separate type of parking violation called “miscellaneous,” which gives traffic authorities free rein to give out parking tickets whenever they feel you have parked in an improper way.

It is also worth mentioning that you do not have to leave your vehicle to be “parked.” You can be in your vehicle and still receive a parking ticket for stopping in a particular area for an extended period of time – even if you have your hazard lights on.

