Florida Man Sentenced to 22+ Years for Enticing Child to Produce Sexually-Explicit Photos 

Jacksonville, Fl – According to court documents, a 31-year-old man was sentenced last year to more than 22 years for using social media platforms to lure and entice young girls to send sexually explicit photos to him. The man was also ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender, after pleading guilty in 2021.

Court documents further prove that FBI agents had a reason to believe that the man used an online account to upload child pornography to a private chat room in a particular social media application. The FBI Agents then interviewed the man, and he admitted to using the app specifically to use his account to request miner females to take naked photos of themselves.

In the second interview, the man admitted to enticing a child to take and send him photos of the child engaging in sexually explicit content. The FBI gathered all necessary evidence for Assistant United States Attorneys to have a legitimate prosecution.

How to keep your children safe from social media sexual harassment and enticement

It may be difficult for parents to protect their children in an online setting. Florida law punishes and prohibits any form of child pornography and sexual harassment. Oftentimes, the online atmosphere leaves crimes unaddressed. Child pornography and sexual harassment can lead to other crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment and child pornography can be elusive, leaving victims and parents to question what they have just experienced, and in some cases, not even realize.

Jacksonville and Florida Law prohibit and punish extra harshly on incidents of any sexual crimes that involve children. In the unfortunate event that a minor experiences an online sex crime, it is recommended their parents do the following:

Check your child’s social media accounts,

Bring the incident to the attention of law enforcement

Document the incident and photos with your smartphone

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area.

Jacksonville residents and their parents who witness sexual crimes and harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled attorney today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases. Seek legal counsel in the city of Jacksonville and the State of Florida today.