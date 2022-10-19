Daytona Beach Accident Lawyers Help Victims Recover

Insurance companies don’t have your best interests at heart.

One woman was killed and 4 other people were injured in early October, 2021, in a three-vehicle crash on the Florida stretch of I-95. Just another memorial to be erected by the side of the deadliest road in the US. According to a recent report, the Florida stretch of Interstate 95 has the worst rate of fatal accidents in the whole country. This accident left one bereaved family and four other people in a very delicate situation. Their lives were turned upside down in one instant, they need money to treat their injuries, they are unable to earn a living and they’re still haunted by the terrible experience they’ve been through.

If you’ve been in a similar crash and don’t know who to turn to, don’t waste any more time and get in touch with experienced Florida car accident lawyers.

If you’re thinking about calling your insurer, don’t. Not just yet. Not until you’ve spoken with someone with experience in such matters. Why? Because you’re going to get a bad deal out of it. Insurance companies don’t have your best interests at heart. They have their own interests to worry about and their main concern is getting rid of people’s claims, denying them or minimizing their value as much as they possibly can. And they’re very good at this.

With so many crashes each day, accident lawyers in Daytona Beach spend most of their time helping car accident victims get the damages they deserve, but they can assist you with any type of accident. If you were involved in a boating accident or you were injured in an amusement park, you need to find yourself a good lawyer specializing in personal injury claims.

Have a look at your insurance policy. Does it say that you need to give them a call immediately after an accident? It probably does, but that’s not because they want to help you right away. They want to prepare their defense and they’ll take advantage of whatever you say in those moments of confusion and shock. Everything you say can and will be used against you, only they don’t give you fair warning like the police do.

To comply with the terms of your policy, it is recommended that you do give them a call as soon as possible, but only to inform them of the data and place of the accident. Don’t give them anything else to work with. Say you’re injured and cannot talk to them more, but your personal injury lawyers in Daytona Beach will be in touch.

That’s you giving them fair warning – I have a lawyer so don’t try to mess with me.

There is no rush to settle the claim. Actually, your lawyers will advise you to wait and see what the doctors say. Will you make a full recovery? How long will it take? Will you be able to resume your work and your normal life?

All these elements are essential when it comes to calculating the damages you’re entitled to. You can claim economic damages, which should cover all your medical bills and your lost wages, past and future. If you’re left with a disability you’ll probably have to get a different job and this might impact your financial situation. Also, you can claim non-economic damages to compensate you for your pain and suffering.