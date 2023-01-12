Can You Get Social Security Disability Benefits for Depression?

Depression is the second most common disease that receives several social security disability applications every year.

People who have been suffering from depression and unable to do any kind of work for at least 12 months can apply for Social Security Disability Benefits.

Depression is the second most common disease that receives several social security disability applications every year. A severe mental condition and mood disorder qualify for disability benefits. A person suffering from depression often suffers from decreased energy levels and fatigue. It can occur for many different reasons.

Depression can be treated with medications and psychotherapy. However, severe depression can adversely affect a person’s physical health and well-being. It not only affects a person’s mood and emotions. But, it can also affect an individual’s physical health and body.

The symptoms of depression vary from individual to individual. It is crucial to note that the Social Security Administration (SSA) does not have a separate listing for depression. The condition is considered a disability under Section 12.04 Affective Disorders.

Is Depression A Disability?



The medical condition is not listed in the Blue Book. However, it is referred to as an affective disorder. The Social Security Administration has recognized that the symptoms limit an individual’s ability to work. Therefore, there are chances that you will get disability benefits for Depression if your condition is severe. An individual must meet the specific disability criteria.

They can also be granted medical-vocational allowance based on the severity of their health condition. In addition, a combination of age, work history, level of education, and other impairments are considered for medical assistance. A person suffering from disability can suffer from anxiety or Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or any other mood disorders.

Eligibility Criteria to Get The Disability Benefits For Depression

You must meet at least one of the following two sets of criteria to get the disability benefits.

The first set of criteria includes:

Your depression must restrict your ability to work or create difficulty in at least two of the following areas:

Daily life activities

Social functioning

Ability to concentrate, act persistent, or pace yourself

Repeated, extended occurrences of deterioration in your condition

Your depression must meet any two of the above requirements. Depression severely affects the social functioning of an individual. It may result in people isolating themselves, leading to negative social interactions.

The Second Set Of Criteria Includes:

Your depression must result in at least four of the following conditions, either consistently or occasionally:

Loss of interest in nearly all activities

Changes in eating habits

Changes in weight

Decreased energy levels

Feeling of guilt

Suicidal thoughts

Unable to think and concentrate properly

Hallucinatory episodes or paranoid thinking

You may qualify for benefits if you meet the conditions listed in the second set of criteria. If you don’t meet the first set of criteria, you must meet all the elements from the second set of standards.

You must have medical records to prove that you are suffering from depression, and the condition lasted at least two years.

The medical records and reports must show that the condition has limited your ability to work. You are unable to work because of poor mental health.

The reports must show that there are chances that your condition will get worse with time. Or the disease is so severe that you cannot live your life healthily.

If you meet these requirements, you will get disability benefits. In addition, you can take guidance from a Social Security Disability Attorney to file the disability claim.