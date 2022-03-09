Can You Spot Sexual Harassment in the Workplace?

Two waitresses decide to begin a relationship after meeting at work. Does this constitute harassment?

Example 1

During a company function, a group of employees begin telling rude jokes about people who don’t like cheese. This group laughs loudly, leaving the employees who don’t like cheese feeling hurt. Does this constitute harassment? No. It is only illegal to tell rude jokes if they involve people’s beliefs, sexualities, identities, genders, races, or disabilities1. Since this particular joke simply involves people’s dietary preferences, it would not constitute workplace harassment.

Example 2

During a company function, a group of employees begin rude jokes about women. This group laughs loudly, leaving the female employees at the function feeling hurt and offended. Does this constitute harassment? Yes. Since the jokes are of a sexual nature and they are made at the expense of a specific gender, this is considered workplace harassment, and it is illegal.

Example 3

A boss hints that his secretary will receive a raise if she goes on a date with him. She agrees and consents to a sexual encounter during the date. Later, the boss gives her a raise. Does this constitute harassment? Yes. This is known as “quid pro quo” sexual harassment2, and it is illegal. Those in a position of power are not allowed to abuse their power to offer work benefits in exchange for sexual favors – even if the other party consents.

Example 4

Two waitresses decide to begin a relationship after meeting at work. Does this constitute harassment? No. Since both employees are of equal status and power at the workplace, there is no “quid pro quo” sexual harassment taking place. One employee cannot feasibly offer another employee any benefit in exchange for participating in the relationship.

Example 5

A manager grazes his hand over another employee’s breast very briefly. He claims this was an accident, and he never intended to touch her private area. Does this constitute harassment? Probably not. Isolated incidents cannot form the basis for sexual harassment lawsuits – especially if the guilty party claims it was non-intentional and doesn’t repeat the action.

