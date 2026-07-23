Canadian Woman Pleads Guilty In Smuggling Deaths

Woman admits organizing deadly border smuggling operation that killed family and boater.

A dual Canadian and American citizen has admitted to taking part in a human smuggling operation that ended in the deaths of an entire family trying to cross from Canada into the United States. Federal prosecutors said the case shows the deadly risks people face when smugglers put money ahead of safety. Stephanie Square, 53, pleaded guilty after being extradited from Canada to the U.S. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), she was a leader in a smuggling network that regularly moved people across the northern border illegally through the Akwesasne Mohawk territory. Prosecutors said the group arranged transportation for migrants entering the United States without permission and collected payment for orchestrating those smuggling trips.

The charges stem from events that took place back in late March 2023. Court records state that a Canadian smuggler contacted Square about moving a Romanian family of four into the United States. The family included two very young children, both younger than three years old. Prosecutors said Square gathered several people to help carry out the plan. At least one person reportedly refused to participate because of dangerous weather on the St. Lawrence River that night. Despite the severe weather warnings, the operation continued. Prosecutors said Square arranged for the family to be driven to a home on Cornwall Island that investigators described as a common meeting place for cross-border smuggling activity. Officials said she knew strong winds, freezing temperatures, and poor visibility created serious dangers on the river, yet the crossing went forward because payment was expected to be received.

The Romanian family remained at the property for much of the day before the final trip began that evening. Authorities said a vehicle towing a small boat traveled to a public boat launch, where another member of the operation took the family onto the river. During the crossing, severe weather caused the boat to overturn. All four members of the Romanian family died in the boating accident. The boat operator, Casey Oakes, also lost his life. Search teams recovered the bodies of the family over the following two days, while the body of the operator was not found until about eight months later.

Federal officials said the smuggling deaths could have been avoided if the trip had been called off because of the weather. Instead, prosecutors argued that financial gain took priority over the safety of the people involved. Square pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling, four counts of alien smuggling for financial gain, and four counts of alien smuggling resulting in death. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November of this year. The charges carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years, while the maximum possible sentence she could receive is life in prison. A federal judge will decide the final sentence after reviewing federal sentencing guidelines and other legal factors.

Several other people connected to the operation have already admitted guilt for their involvement in the smuggling deaths. Dakota Montour, Kawisiiostha Celecia Sharrow, Janet Terrance, Timothy Oakes, and Rahsontanohstha Delormier have all entered guilty pleas in connection with the case. Square and Delormier were both extradited from Canada during 2025 so they could face charges in the U.S.

The investigation involved law enforcement agencies from both sides of the border. Federal, state, tribal, provincial, and local officers worked together for several years to gather evidence, recover victims, identify those involved, and bring charges against members of the smuggling network. Officials also worked through international legal channels to secure the return of suspects from Canada and ensure they faced legal action. Federal officials said they will continue pursuing organizers who arrange these illicit operations, especially when lives are lost.

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Woman pleads guilty in St. Lawrence River smuggling operation that killed family

Extradited Canadian American Woman Pleads Guilty for Role as Organizer of Deadly Alien Smuggling Conspiracy