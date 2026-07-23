Oklahoma Businessman Loses $120M Bankruptcy Discharge

Michael Ray Friday remains responsible for debts after investigators uncovered hidden financial information.

An Oklahoma businessman has given up the chance to erase more than $120 million in debt after a federal investigation found that he failed to fully disclose financial information during his bankruptcy case. The decision means creditors can continue seeking payment because the debt will remain legally owed. Michael Ray Friday voluntarily waived his bankruptcy discharge after the U.S. Trustee Program, part of the Department of Justice, (DOJ) reviewed records connected to his Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. Friday filed for bankruptcy two years ago, in August 2024, several months after a company that purchased his power line construction business received a judgment of more than $58 million against him. During the review of his bankruptcy documents and testimony, investigators found what they described as missing information and inaccurate statements about his finances.

Specifically, the investigation found that Friday did not report several financial accounts and failed to disclose about $400,000 in income. Investigators also questioned his claims about his employment status after reviewing bank records that showed large deposits and withdrawals. According to the U.S. Trustee Program, Friday could not provide explanations for some of those transactions. Financial records also showed expenses that were not included in his bankruptcy paperwork. Among those expenses were monthly payments connected to his son’s home loan. Investigators also raised concerns about real estate transfers that occurred before the bankruptcy filing, alleging that Friday arranged a divorce and moved property ownership in a way that could have protected assets from creditors.

The bankruptcy system depends on people filing cases to provide a full and truthful account of their financial situation. This includes reporting income, bank accounts, property, debts, and other assets so the court has an accurate picture of a person’s finances. Judges, trustees, and creditors rely on this information when deciding how a case should move forward and whether someone qualifies for bankruptcy protections under federal law. Honest disclosures also help determine whether available assets should be used to repay creditors before any remaining eligible debts are forgiven. If important financial details are left out or intentionally concealed, it can delay court proceedings, create unfair advantages, and reduce the amount creditors may be able to recover.

U.S. Trustee Ilene Lashinsky said dishonest bankruptcy filings harm trust in the legal system and that the program will continue pursuing individuals who attempt to misuse bankruptcy protections and purposely conceal importance information. The U.S. Trustee Program works to monitor bankruptcy cases, investigate possible wrongdoing, and support a fair process for debtors, creditors, and the public. Friday agreed to waive his discharge shortly before a trial was scheduled regarding the Department of Justice’s request to deny him bankruptcy protection. By accepting the waiver, Friday avoided the upcoming trial but also accepted that the debts included in the bankruptcy case would not be eliminated.

This case serves as another example of how bankruptcy filings can face review when questions arise about missing assets, undisclosed income, or inaccurate statements. While bankruptcy laws provide some relief for people facing overwhelming financial problems, those protections depend nearly entirely on honesty and full disclosure. The U.S. Trustee Program continues to investigate cases where individuals or businesses may attempt to gain an unfair advantage through the bankruptcy process. The program operates through offices across the country and works to maintain confidence in a system designed to balance the needs of people seeking relief with the rights of those parties who are still owed money.

Sources:

Oklahoma Businessman Waives $120M Bankruptcy Discharge After USTP Investigation Reveals Undisclosed Assets

MICHAEL RAY FRIDAY, Debtor vs FUSION INDUSTRIES, LLC and K&M HIGHLINE SERVICES, LLC.