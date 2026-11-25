Study finds connections between cannabis consumption and cardiovascular conditions among American adults.

Cannabis use may carry a greater risk of stroke, according to new research involving more than 442,000 American adults. The findings suggest that people who use cannabis may have a greater chance of developing cardiovascular disease and experiencing a stroke, even when use is limited to a few days each month. The research was presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2026. Researchers examined information collected over five years to better understand whether cannabis use was connected to certain heart-related conditions. While the findings do not prove that cannabis causes these problems, they add to growing questions about the possible long-term effects of regular use.

Cannabis has become increasingly common across the United States as more states have approved its use and access to products such as gummies, oils and other forms has expanded. Despite its growing popularity, researchers say there is still much to learn about how cannabis affects the body over time, particularly when it comes to the heart and blood vessels, particularly with regards to whether the drug carries an increased risk for stroke.

For the study, researchers reviewed information from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a nationwide telephone survey that collects information about health conditions and personal habits among adults. The analysis included responses from 442,906 people between 2020 and 2024. Participants reported how often they had used cannabis during the previous 30 days. Researchers divided them into four groups based on their answers: those who had not used cannabis, those who used it one to five days, those who used it six to 15 days, and those who used it 16 to 30 days. The participants were also asked whether a healthcare professional had ever diagnosed them with cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, chest pain related to heart problems, a heart attack or a stroke.

After accounting for other factors that can affect heart health, including age, tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, physical activity, education and income, researchers found higher odds of cardiovascular disease among cannabis users compared with people who reported no recent use. People who used cannabis one to five days during the previous month had 23% higher odds of reporting cardiovascular disease. Those who used it on 16 to 30 days had 21% higher odds. The strongest connection appeared when researchers examined stroke. Participants in the low-use group had 40% higher odds of reporting a stroke, while those in the heavy-use group had 25% higher odds.

However, the researchers did not find a statistically significant connection between cannabis use and heart attacks. The results also did not show a steady rise in cardiovascular risk as the number of days of use increased. In fact, the low-use group had higher reported odds than the moderate-use group, suggesting that the relationship may be more complicated than frequency alone. Another finding involved the way cannabis was consumed. Researchers reported similar connections with cardiovascular problems among people who smoked cannabis, vaped it or consumed it in edible form. This suggests that changing the method of consumption may not necessarily remove the concerns raised by the findings.

Researchers did not have information about the strength of the cannabis products or the amount consumed during each session. The survey also did not establish whether cannabis use began before or after a cardiovascular diagnosis. Some people may have stopped using cannabis after developing a heart condition, which could affect the results. The researchers also reported that past-month cannabis use among American adults increased from roughly one in 10 in 2020 to one in six in 2024.

For people who use cannabis, the findings suggest that discussing it during routine healthcare visits may be worthwhile, particularly when other heart-related risk factors are present. High blood pressure, diabetes, tobacco use and a family history of stroke are among the factors that healthcare professionals already consider when reviewing cardiovascular health. As cannabis use becomes more common, understanding its possible effects on the heart may become an increasingly important part of conversations about long-term wellness.

Sources:

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