Car Accidents in New York: How Often Does It Happen?

According to the New York Police Department, there are over 200,000 car accidents in New York alone in a year. For instance, the state experienced 228,047 car accidents in 2018. Breaking down these numbers, these translate to 9,000 car accidents per month, which total to 678 car accidents per day. In other words, there’s a car accident in New York City every two minutes.

In the same year, fatalities amounted to 200, which means there are about 16 deaths that occur every month from car accidents.

With the rising number of cars on the road, collisions will also likely increase unless major causes are properly addressed.

Consideration for Legal Representation

As mentioned in the statistics above, car accidents often result in severe injuries and disability. This makes it difficult for the affected person to retain employment or remain economically productive. As such, they will need compensation for the pain and suffering caused by the accident.

When this happens, it will be necessary to undergo legal procedures to compensate for personal injury and damages to property. However, insurance companies may sometimes present unfair offers, which are often far less than what you might deserve as the victim of a car accident. Insurance companies also have lawyers of their own who evaluate your claims. Therefore, it’s best if you have experts on your side who will help in the negotiations, such as a White Plains car accident lawyer. Getting a lawyer will make sure you can focus on your health and recovery, and not on settling medical bills or covering monthly medical expenses.

For What Can You Receive Compensation?

Legal representation is all about getting the maximum compensation by law. As such, lawyers aim to give everyone a fighting chance for compensation that involves death, injury, and property damage caused by a car accident.

The purpose of the recompense is to help with the following:

Medical bills

Funeral expenses

Loss of future income

Loss of a spouse

Pain and suffering, whether physical, mental, or emotional

Time wasted due to the accident

However, not every situation needs specialized representation. As such, hiring an auto accident attorney White Plains will be beneficial if you’re seeking legal representation for a car accident that involves two parties and/or involves injuries. Even if partially liable, the affected parties can benefit since a lawyer will help in a situation where it’s unclear who is at fault in case of serious injuries, or when the insurance company denies or delays your claims.

Causes of Car Accidents in New York

Numerous factors can lead to a car accident. While some are beyond the driver’s control, others are as a result of human error. Some of these factors include:

1. Road Conditions

This refers to the nature of the road’s surface. A road with potholes is likely to increase the possibility of accidents happening. However, car accidents also occur on smooth roads during rainy and snowy weather. Typically, smooth roads increase road sway, which pertains to vehicles skidding due to the slippery nature of the road. Because of the quick turning and stopping due to poor road conditions, this may result in an accident.

Moreover, some weather conditions, such as heavy downpour and foggy weather, make it difficult to drive since they increase the frequency of car accidents. Fog limits visibility, whereas rain causes the cars to skid and slide besides reducing visibility. During the winter season, snow makes the roads slippery, making it highly likely to increase the number of car crashes.

2. Age

Senior citizens are easily prone to car accidents because of the physical limitations they may have due to their old age. Poor eyesight and hearing, as well as constant shivering and memory loss, may lead to car accidents, whether they assume the role of pedestrians or drivers. Reduced reaction times may lead to poor judgment on the road, so it’s best if senior citizens drive with supervision or use pick-up rides and taxis to travel instead.

3. Negligence

In New York City, negligence is considered the main cause of car accidents. This pertains to the breach of traffic laws by a driver such as running red lights, making highway U-turns, and drunk driving. Affected parties, can sue for damages caused by the accidents due to negligence, which may encompass the following:

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs

Driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol impairs vision and judgment. Apart from the risk of passing out on the wheel because of being drunk or being high, the driver’s reaction time also decreases, which can harm pedestrians, passengers, and even the driver themselves.

Deadly Hours

In New York, the most unsafe hours on the road are between midnight and 3 a.m. due to the increased likelihood of fatigue and drunk driving. Because of poor night vision, as well as opposing lights from other vehicles, drivers might also find it harder to navigate the roads, which can lead to an accident.

Distractions

Drivers can cause accidents when they aren’t focused on the road because their ability to detect and avert danger reduces significantly. The use of cell phones while driving is one of the most common distractions. Other examples of distractions include eating while on the wheel. Also, disturbance from other passengers such as noise, sudden movements, and calling the driver’s attention off the road can also result in an accident.

4. Speeding

Driving above the speed limit is also a main cause of the increased frequency of car accidents. By speeding, both the driver’s reaction time and the car’s stability reduce. Most of the time, accidents occur because speeding drivers don’t take into account a road’s unfavorable state.

5. Congestion

In a big city such as New York, the high number of vehicles on the road and the presence of intersections increase the chances of a car crash. Even though these crashes aren’t fatal, they tend to occur more often.

Conclusion

In New York, a car accident occurs every two minutes. There are several factors that may cause an auto accident such as bad road conditions, speeding, driving while intoxicated or under the influence, congestion, negligence, and even the age of the driver or pedestrian involved.

Whether you were on the wheel or a pedestrian, the law guarantees that everyone is entitled to benefits and compensation. The purpose of legal representation after an accident is to protect your rights after the car accident, aside from fighting for the compensation you deserve. Further, legal representation provides you with peace of mind, allowing you to solely focus on recovery.