Case Study: Jade Shone v. City of Tempe and Zachary Hyde

In May 2024, Jade Shone was driving through a green light at the intersection of Dobson Road and Broadway in Mesa, Arizona, when she was struck by Officer Zachary Hyde of the Tempe Police Department, who ran a red light while responding to an emergency call with activated emergency lights. The collision caused severe injuries to Shone and tragically resulted in the loss of her unborn daughter, Isla. Shone subsequently filed a lawsuit against the City of Tempe and Officer Hyde alleging negligence and wrongful death.

Detailed Incident Overview

On the evening of the accident, Shone was traveling northbound with the right-of-way when Hyde, responding urgently to an emergency call, entered the intersection without adequately checking for traffic. Witnesses reported Hyde’s vehicle entered at considerable speed, providing minimal warning to other drivers. Emergency responders at the scene immediately transported Shone to a local hospital, where she learned of the devastating loss of her unborn child. Hyde sustained minor injuries, and subsequent investigations revealed troubling lapses in emergency response protocols.

Legal Claims

Negligence

Shone’s claim centers on Hyde’s alleged failure to exercise the required duty of care during emergency vehicle operation. According to Arizona Revised Statutes § 28-624, emergency responders are permitted to bypass normal traffic regulations, such as running red lights, provided they do so with “due regard” for public safety. Shone alleges Hyde breached this duty by not sufficiently slowing down or adequately checking the intersection, actions which directly led to the collision.

Arizona law elevates the standard of liability in emergency response scenarios from simple negligence to “reckless disregard” (Jennings v. City of Mesa, Ariz. Ct. App. 2022). Thus, Shone must demonstrate Hyde’s conduct constituted gross negligence or recklessness—a significantly higher standard than ordinary negligence. Reckless disregard implies a conscious decision to overlook substantial risks to public safety, potentially indicated by excessive speed and inadequate warning signals, as alleged in Shone’s lawsuit.

Wrongful Death

Shone also seeks justice for the loss of her unborn daughter under Arizona’s wrongful death statutes. The pivotal legal question is whether the fetus was “viable,” as Arizona law recognizes wrongful death claims for the loss of a viable fetus (Summerfield v. Superior Court, 1985). Typically, medical viability occurs around 24 weeks gestation; Shone’s pregnancy at approximately five months positions this claim on the edge of viability, possibly requiring judicial interpretation. Medical experts and testimony will likely play a critical role in establishing whether Isla could have reasonably survived outside the womb, impacting the legitimacy of the wrongful death claim.

Analysis of Emergency Vehicle Protocols

The privilege afforded to emergency vehicles under Arizona law requires that operators balance urgency with public safety. Even with activated lights and sirens, emergency vehicles must cautiously approach intersections. Reports indicate Hyde activated his siren only moments before the crash, raising concerns that he did not adequately warn or give other drivers reasonable reaction time.

Legal precedent emphasizes that the “reckless disregard” standard applies specifically to situations involving emergency response operations. In Jennings v. City of Mesa, Arizona courts affirmed that emergency responders must exceed simple negligence before liability is assigned, thus complicating Shone’s path to recovery.

Municipal Liability and Training

Under the doctrine of respondeat superior, Tempe could be held vicariously liable if Hyde’s actions are proven reckless and within the scope of his employment. Although sovereign immunity historically shielded municipalities, Arizona significantly limits this immunity, holding public entities accountable for employees’ gross negligence or recklessness.

Moreover, municipalities might be directly liable if they negligently trained or supervised employees. This could involve evaluating Tempe’s police training programs, oversight policies, and prior incidents involving Officer Hyde. If evidence surfaces showing inadequate training or ignored warnings about Hyde’s conduct, the city may face direct negligence claims. Investigations into departmental oversight, past disciplinary actions, and training procedures will be essential in determining potential direct municipal liability.

Ethical and Policy Implications

Beyond legal issues, Shone’s case raises ethical and public policy questions. Society entrusts police officers with significant discretion during emergency responses, balancing rapid assistance with public safety obligations. This tragic incident underlines the importance of robust training and clear policies to mitigate such risks.

The ethical balance entails ensuring officers act swiftly yet cautiously. Cases like Shone’s serve as critical reminders that “getting there fast” must not compromise safety. This tension underscores the necessity for stringent guidelines and accountability mechanisms to prevent reckless behavior without inhibiting necessary emergency responses.

Conclusion

The lawsuit Jade Shone filed against the City of Tempe and Officer Zachary Hyde highlights complex intersections between public safety duties, liability standards, and municipal responsibilities. The outcome hinges on whether Officer Hyde’s driving was reckless under emergency conditions, a determination with substantial implications for public policy and police accountability.

Ultimately, the case underscores the importance of clear and rigorous emergency driving protocols. Regardless of the legal outcome, it serves as a critical call for law enforcement agencies to continually evaluate and enhance their standards to protect the public effectively and ethically.