Cases Handled by Family Law Attorneys and How They Approach Them

Sometimes difficult legal cases happen, and family law attorneys are the bridge between these emotional moments that protect you and your loved ones.

Family law attorneys are considered to be the first line of defense for legal transitions involving divorce, relationships, children, finances, or shared properties. Their expertise in such cases makes them a good fit to help protect your rights and guide you in sensitive family situations.

However, there’s an approach on how family law attorneys handle cases that makes them unique from other sets of lawyers, which is why there are certain things to look for when hiring one, and why their role matters so much for people going through life changes. This article will focus on some of the cases handled by family law attorneys and what they actually do during various phases of defending a client.

Divorce and Legal Separation

Think of family law attorneys as the only legal figures who can get involved in the process of ending marriages so that both parties are no longer legally tied as spouses.

They are also an emergency contact during property division cases in this process, where they get to represent clients and decide how assets like houses, cars, savings, and even debts are shared fairly.

While certain jurisdiction rules and regulations vary depending on a client’s location, family law attorneys in Atlanta follow the equitable distribution rule, which involves splitting assets based on fairness.

In a scenario where a spouse stayed home to raise children while the other built a career, the court might give the stay-at-home spouse a larger share of assets or support to balance things out. This is a decision implemented to support the spouse regardless of previous compensation.

Child Custody, Visitation, and Support

Most times after legal separation, spouses often have disputes on who to take custody of a child, deciding who to live with, and how they often visit the other parent. However, with the help of family law attorneys, they ensure that whatever decision is made serves in the child’s best interest, and is then followed by determining how much financial support the non-custodial parent must pay as child support.

Adoption and Paternity

This is similar to child support cases but often involves engagement in various stages of adoption. The legal process of adoption demands that the laws be followed; therefore, family attorneys are involved in establishing paternity to help with child support and parental rights.

Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreements

These are legal contracts signed by couples containing details of how finances and assets will be handled if the marriage ends in divorce or separation. While this might seem harsh, considering how it is an agreement signed before marriage and often covers property division, debts, and even spousal support.

However, this is mandatory for all couples but is often recommended by family attorneys, especially when one or both partners have significant assets, businesses, or children from a previous relationship.

Endnote

Hiring family attorneys at first might seem unnecessary, especially when you believe nothing could possibly go wrong in a relationship. While this is true, sometimes difficult legal cases happen, and family law attorneys are the bridge between these emotional moments that protect you and your loved ones. By understanding what they do, what cases they handle, and how to choose the right one, you’ll be better prepared if you ever need their help.