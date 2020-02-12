CBD-based Wellness and Skincare Products for Newbies

CBD has been touted for its potency to relieve inflammation, eczema, and psoriasis, three of the most distressing skin conditions.

The CBD industry has been on a consistent growth trajectory, and that should come as good news to newbies looking for CBD-infused wellness products. However, choosing wellness and skincare products has never been a walk in the park.

You’ll come across numerous products that are marketed as 100% original, hypoallergenic, and easy on the skin. However, how do you ensure you aren’t swayed by the sheer marketing hype around most skincare products out there?

This post shall highlight certain basic things to take care of when shopping for CBD-based wellness and skincare products, as well as a few product recommendations.

Benefits of CBD for Wellness and Skincare

CBD has been touted for its potency to relieve inflammation, eczema, and psoriasis, three of the most distressing skin conditions. When you source for your CBD wellness product from a trusted company like WeedSmart and apply it on your skin, cannabidiol reacts by improving your endocannabinoid system. It interacts with the CB2 receptors in the skin to relieve inflammation.

To make that happen, CBD reduces interleukins, which are the chemicals that trigger the immune system to respond to abnormal situations. By decreasing the activity of these chemicals, the body doesn’t perceive inflammation as severely as it usually would, thereby offering therapeutic effects on inflammatory skin diseases.

Various studies have cited CBD as a potential cure for acne. It can enhance the functions of CB2 receptors present in sebaceous glands, thereby regulating the production of sebum. Besides, CBD kills the acne-causing gram-positive bacteria.

Most recently, researchers have proven that CBD might also act as a sunscreen. Indeed, the market is already awash with plenty of CBD-infused sunscreen products, such as Dixie Botanicals Surface CBD-Infused SPF50 Sunscreen. You can freely sample everything you need at Getkush, from CBD sunscreen products to acne-fighting and skin rejuvenation CBD offerings. The theory behind CBD sunscreen products is that the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD enhance the potency of these products, helping them reduce the impacts of sunburn.

Top CBD Products for Wellness and Skincare

POPULUM Lavender and CBD Face Oil

POPULUM Lavender is a unique recommendation for the evening beauty routine. It features full-spectrum hemp oil and a calming lavender fragrance that relaxes the senses while interacting with your skin to decelerate the aging process. Apply this nighttime lotion and wake up to a youthful, radiant, and rejuvenated skin.

The soothing ingredients of this product also ensure a heightened sense of wellness to your body, mind, and soul. Moreover, the product packs antioxidants that fight free radicals, keeping all manner of skin infections at bay. There are numerous stories about how well CBD works for your skin. Read now and discover the secret.

LILY CBD Essential Oil Rollers

LILI CBD products are often considered a perfect gift idea among loved ones who are always on the move. That’s all thanks to the refreshing benefits that these products leave on the user’s skin and the fact that they’re infused with travel-friendly essentials.

LILY CBD Essential Oil Rollers are formulated with 200 mg of all-natural, full-spectrum CBD for optimal skincare benefits. To make the most of it, apply it topically after a warm shower or bath, during or right after a long flight or road trip.

1937 Wellness CBD Comfort Cream

This cream boasts a whopping 1,000 mg of CBD in a paltry eight ounces, making it one of the most highly concentrated and most effective wellness and skincare CBD product for newbies.

The product works on sore joints, pain, and inflammation, while also packing extra benefits from the feel-good oils, such as camphor oil, peppermint oil, and jojoba oil.

It uses CBD isolate as opposed to full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. That makes it ideal for newbies that are looking for products that are THC-free.

White Fox Repair Remedy Salve

As the name suggests, this CBD product contains antimicrobial elements that repair skin wounds, bruises, and scrapes, besides its refreshing and calming benefits. It packs full-spectrum CBD and other ingredients like arnica, Helichrysum, and willow bark, which work collectively to provide relief from soreness, joint pains, and achy muscles.

The product features 200 mg of CBD within 3.38 ounces. Though the CBD concentration is lower compared to other products, White Fox Remedy Salve delivers compounded skincare benefits, thanks to the numerous cannabinoids and other friendly ingredients it contains.

Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion

This body lotion contains 150 mg of CBD in each 2.9-ounce jar. And, being a full-spectrum lotion, it packs the therapeutic benefits of other compounds. The product enjoys the anti-inflammatory benefits of magnesium and lavender oil, which escalate muscle recovery. There’s also the arnica flower that relieves muscle tightness.

If you’re craving for a non-greasy lotion that packs immense skin-nourishing benefits, look no further than the Vertly Hemp CBD-Infused Relief Lotion. However, don’t use it on broken skin, as it contains potent ingredients that could cause rashes or irritation.

CANNUKA Healing Skin Balm Harmonizing Face Cream & Eye Balm

This product packs the benefits of CBD and Manuka Honey to deliver all-natural skincare benefits. Besides its calming and therapeutic effects, the product also heals skin sores, bruises, and scrapes.

It’s important to remember that Cannuka’s CBD is sustainably harvested and meticulously extracted so that the end product contains minimal impurities. Besides, the company harvests its Manuka honey directly from one of the most established farms in New Zealand. That makes it easy to vouch for the quality of their CBD skincare products.

Final Word

The products we’ve reviewed above are generally safe and skin-friendly. However, always remember to test a product first before going all out on it. Also, check on the product label to ensure it isn’t laced with artificial ingredients. If you’re ever in doubt, check on the FDA’s website for any impending recalls or warning letters sent for defective labeling and other malpractices.