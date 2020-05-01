CBD for Pets: All You Need to Know

CBD oil does not get animals “high.” This is because it does not contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It is THC that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties.

Almost every person without pets dreams of having one. This is because they hear about the great things that come with having a pet. What these people do not know is that it is not always merry all year ‘round. Basically, having a pet comes with a lot of hard work, as you need to care for it. Of course, you need to feed it, protect it from harm, and shelter it, but those are just the basics. In essence, pet care involves more than just that. If you want to give proper care, you can start by administering CBD oil. For better understanding, let us dive into the world of CBD oil.

What is CBD Oil?

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD oil, is a compound that is commonly found in hemp and marijuana. When people hear about marijuana, the first thing that comes to mind is the issue of “getting high.” Now, you are probably wondering if this is what this oil does to pets. Well, CBD oil does not get animals “high.” This is because it does not contain delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It is THC that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties.

Administering CBD to Pets

There are many ways of administering CBD, and they include;

1. By mouth- you can directly apply CBD into your pet’s mouth, and it will immediately enter into its system.

2. Putting in a Treat/Food- putting CBD in the pet’s treats or food is another effective way of administering CBD.

3. In water- you can also mix CBD with water and give your pet to drink.

Benefits/Impacts

Now let us look at the impacts of CBD on pets.

1. CBD reduces stress

As a pet owner, you should always watch your pet and understand it. This will help you notice any sudden changes in behavior/routine, which could be indicators of stress. In dogs, for instance, signs of stress could be changes in body posture and pacing. If any of these occur, it is good to administer dog CBD oil. This is because CBD is known to reduce stress.

2. Fights Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition that causes excess pressure in the eyes, which may even cause permanent blindness in pets. Now, this is where CBD comes in. CBD is known to reduce pressure in the eyes naturally. In the end, the chances of your pet getting glaucoma are significantly reduced.

3. Lowers Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a severe condition in pets, just like it is in human beings. That is why it is important to help your dog avoid high blood pressure issues. You can do this by giving your pet CBD. CBD is known to cause a significant drop in the blood pressure of animals when administered in high doses.

4. Prevents Epileptic Seizures

There are certain instances where you will have to deal with your pet having seizures. It may be a scary experience, especially if you are new to pet care. Well, you should not worry if you use CBD. This is because it is known to prevent seizures once administered to pets.

Conclusion

CBD is a beneficial marijuana/hemp extract. Many people are skeptical about using it simply because it comes from marijuana/hemp. This, of course, is understandable because marijuana is known to get people “high.” Well, you should not worry about such things in line with the use of CBD. This is because it does not affect pets in that way. In turn, it comes with numerous benefits. One of the benefits of CBD in pets is preventing seizures. It is also known to fight glaucoma and reduce stress. Of course, we cannot forget the administration of CBD into a pet’s system to lower its blood pressure.