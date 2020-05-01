Another misconception you shouldn’t believe is that all DUI cases are the same. The circumstances of your case go a long way in determining the value of compensation and the kind of punishment that the guilty person will get.

The rising number of drunk driving accidents is surely a cause of concern. Unsurprisingly, such mishaps are avoidable because alcohol consumption is something done by choice, not chance. Moreover, there are several myths and misconceptions regarding Driving Under Influence (DUI) cases. Clearing these misconceptions is important, both for victims and guilty drivers. With more awareness, the victims will be able to take a better approach towards pursuing their compensation claims, while the drivers may end up not causing accidents in the first place. Here are some drunk driving myths busted by legal experts.

Myth #1: Alcohol on the breath is a reliable indication of impairment

According to experts, you cannot rely on breathalyzers to indicate the level of alcohol consumed by the drunk person behind the wheel. Further, it may not be the right way to determine impairment and ability drive. Breath alcohol content is not consistent because it may vary from person to person. And even the most experienced police officers cannot decide whether the driver was impaired on the basis of the smell of alcohol on the breath.

Myth #2: Hard liquor increases the chances of accidents

For the drivers who believe that drinking beer won’t hamper their ability to drive safely, they are mistaken. A 12-ounce beer can contains as much alcohol as 1.25 ounces of liquor or a glass of wine. So, the choice of the alcoholic drink has nothing to do with the chances of getting into a car wreck by drunk driving. Rather, the number of drinks you consume has more impact on the accident risk. So, a drunk driver cannot seek excuse by proving that they didn’t consume hard liquor.

Myth #3: It is OK if the driver is below the legal limit

One means of building a DUI case is the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) being 0.08% or higher for the driver. However, the best advice for those injured by a drunk driver is that you shouldn’t stop at filing a claim even if the driver was below this legal limit. If the officer who arrested them testifies that they saw behaviors indicating intoxication, you still have a solid case. Further, an experienced drunk driving attorney can help you in this context.

Myth #4: All DUI cases are the same

Another misconception you shouldn’t believe is that all DUI cases are the same. The circumstances of your case go a long way in determining the value of compensation and the kind of punishment that the guilty person will get. For example, the cases of serious injuries and wrongful death call for large compensation and a longer time behind bars for the driver. Further, things can be different if the driver is below the legal drinking age or has a child in the backseat. So, every case needs to be handled differently and only an expert lawyer can do it for you.

Now that these myths have been busted, you will be able to see drunk driving accidents in a different light. As a victim, you should make sure that you get the compensation you deserve and the drunk driver gets the lesson of a lifetime.