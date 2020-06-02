CBD Oil for Skin Care of Animals and Humans

If you’re dealing with facial redness and irritation, a CBD face cream or night cream could benefit you.

If we speak about the benefits of using legal cannabis, we can also speak about CBD. We are hearing more and more every day about this compound called cannabidiol, which has taken the market by storm. Usually indicated with the abbreviation CBD, cannabidiol is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in cannabis Sativa. And, according to Fenocan, CBD is very eco-friendly for those who are concerned

As we know, cannabis may be of three main types or groups such as Cannabis Sativa, Cannabis Ruderalis, or Cannabis Indica. Since legal hemp is part of the cannabis Sativa family, we will not get into saying much about other types. Globally, hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC or no THC at all is legal.

CBD oil on skincare routine for humans

If you’ve ever been to a spa or wellness professional, you’ve heard of CBD by now, for sure. And by now, you also know that it’s not good just in the health department, but in beauty, too. The development of the ingredient is definite, but does CBD offer any substance, and, can it truly upgrade your beauty routine? For a lot of people, CBD offers support for a fresh beauty routine and step up your beauty game. And Dolocan works wonders in this particular section of the skincare routine.

What does CBD offer in beauty products?

CBD has so much to offer when it comes to beauty routines. CBD oil is extremely rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are known for their remedial fats. These fatty acids can help shield your skin against sunburns, while also compressing and smoothing skin, shielding it from environmental stress, and helping to keep it hydrated.

CBD can also counter inflammation in the skin that can cause overproduction of oil sebum. It gives regulation for oil production, making it a good choice for people who experience oily skin or acne. It’s also useful for reducing skin inflammation, which can help relieve conditions like redness and irritation, or more severe skin conditions such as psoriasis or eczema.

What you need to know

CBD beauty products can combine anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to your beauty routine. But is it legal? And, is it safe to use? Yes. CBD is deemed safe to use. It is a medication, but according to the World Health Organization, it has a good security profile, is well-tolerated by most users, and has little to no risk of dependency or abuse. Few people experience side effects from CBD, and usually, this is not from local applications typical of beauty treatment—usually, it’s from ingesting CBD and combining with existing medications.

CBD products sourced from industrial hemp are allowed at the federal level. That indicates if you’re using CBD oil extracted from hemp, you should be fine, legally speaking, in just about every state. Some states have limitations, but these are few. Look for labelings such as hemp extract, full-spectrum hemp, or phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil when seeking hemp CBD beauty products.

How can you use CBD in beauty? There’s an infinite list of products that include CBD, extending from the eye and face creams to bath bombs and mascara. You could substitute your entire beauty routine with CBD products, but it’s a good idea to prioritize what’s essential for you. For example, if you’re dealing with facial redness and irritation, a CBD face cream or night cream could benefit you. CBD is new to the beauty arena, but it has a lot to contribute. Think about how you can use CBD’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities to work in your beauty routine.

CBD benefits for animals

Not just us, even our four-legged friends can suffer from pain, can get sick, and often these diseases need to be controlled. That is where CBD for pets comes into play. CBD products for animals help these animals live better despite the diseases they suffer from. CBD acts in almost the same way on humans and animals. Animals will not behave differently, just feel better, because CBD can manage many problems. Just like humans, animals can benefit from CBD in case of stress and anxiety. Therefore, for dogs or cats who have shown anxiety problems or post-traumatic disorders or any accident CBD is the ideal choice. CBD for animals may surely be the best option for healing, helping or combating many disorders such as:

Aggression

Acute depression

Tumors

Osteoarthritis and other types of chronic inflammatory diseases

Intestinal pathologies

Cognitive problems

CBD oil for animals in the skincare section

Here’s what you need to know on CBD oil for animals in the skincare section.

Before you begin dosing your pup with CBD, there are several things you should know about how the essence will affect your furry friend. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), it’s possible for pets to overdose on CBD products, following in symptoms related to those of a THC overdose. Make sure to keep those treats stored out of reach! While the ASPCA notes that few studies have been done regarding the safety of CBD for animals, here’s what you need to know about the cannabis byproduct and how your pet will tolerate it.

Animals have an endocannabinoid system

In people, CBD cooperates with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which flows through your nervous system, organs, tissue, glands, and immune system. When humans take CBD it can supposedly help rebalance the body’s homeostasis which is disturbed by all things bad for you (diet, stress, etc).

“Like humans, animals have an endocannabinoid system that is used to regulate their body,” says Ian Quinn, CEO of Phyto Animal Health. “Unlike THC, which in high quantities can be toxic to animals, CBD is non-psychoactive and won’t make them high.”

Studies have found CBD to be helpful for animals

“CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, pain management, orthopedic, and mental health in animals,” Quinn says. One study found that CBD decreased psychotic performance when used on animals, while another study found it to have a remarkable impact on pain reduction.

Consider the size of your pet

“Pet owners should always follow the advice to start slow,” Quinn says. You should also speak to a veterinarian or an expert since “the amount of CBD needed for each pet depends on their weight.” Certain CBD products marketed specifically for animals may have instructions and outline the appropriate dosage for your specific pet and pet size.