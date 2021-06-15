CBD On Planes: Can You Fly With CBD Oil?

So, can you fly with CBD oil? Absolutely yes! For this, you have to follow a couple of simple rules: bring only CBD products that contain 0.3% THC and carry the associated CoA.

Many people opt for CBD products to cope with different ailments, especially pain syndrome and anxiety. They also want to carry their medications and supplements, including CBD, while traveling by plane. But then the question arises: “Can you take CBD oil on a plane?” Today, you will find this out.

CBD Regulations in the US

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a non-toxic cannabis-derived product. Despite having no psychoactive properties, it was considered a forbidden substance, much like marijuana, until 2018. In the following year, CBD was reclassified as an agricultural substance under the Agriculture Improvement Act. Under this law, CBD products with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of up to 0.3% are classified as non-toxic and allowed for consumption.

Since then, CBD products became legal across the United States, though with many exceptions. For example, CBD is forbidden in Kansas, while you can buy this supplement without a prescription in California.

Transportation Security Administration Guidelines

You could have heard that flying with CBD is illegal and you have to leave all your CBD products at home. In fact, that’s not true. According to the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), transporting CBD products is legal if they contain up to 0.3% THC.

That is, you can carry any CBD products with acceptable THC content. You can also bring medical marijuana and CBD products approved by the Federal Drug and Food Association (FDA) with you. So far, the only FDA-approved CBD medication is Epidiolex, which is an anti-seize drug.

So Is it Legal to Travel with CBD By Plane?

Assuming the TSA and FDA guidelines, it’s entirely legal to carry CBD products (0.3% THC) with you while traveling across the United States. However, you should check which state prohibits or allows CBD products for general and medical use.

So if you travel to the state where CBD is a prescribed medication, you have to carry your prescription. In other cases, check for extra tips for flying with CBD oil painlessly.

Bring the Certificate of Analysis with You

Before buying any CBD products, you have to check their THC content and ensure they fall under the category of legal substances. Showing the TSA officer your CBD label that reads “0.3% THC” will not help since a product label is by no means an official document.

Instead, a certificate of analysis (CoA) is the way to go. It is a detailed lab report on a CBD product’s cannabinoid profile. If it indicates that your CBD oil contains less than 0.3% THC, you can print it and carry it alongside the associated CBD product.

You will need this not only for self-assurance but also for painless airport checking procedures: you may need to demonstrate the CoA at a checkpoint.

Consider Your CBD Product’s Size

The US travel security screening involves liquids rules. Thus, you can carry liquefied products and liquids in containers of up to 3.4 ounces each in your carry-on bag. A good rule of thumb is to put these liquid containers in a travel quart-sized bag. The good news is that you can carry CBD products in both checked and carry-on bags.

Note that you should store your CBD products in their original containers with other liquid items, not separately. By doing so, you will save a lot of time for a security officer and everyone else at the checkpoint. If you carry more than 3.4 ounces of liquid CBD per item, you should put them in your checked bag.

Keep Calm and Follow Instructions

Under no circumstances should you try to hide your CBD products. Otherwise, you will draw unwanted attention because of suspicious behavior. Make sure you carry your CBD products with other medications (if you bring any).

Can I Travel with CBD Internationally?

CBD is becoming more and more popular across the globe. However, not every country has legalized CBD products yet. What should you do then? The best option is to address the embassy of your country of choice and check whether CBD consumption/import/export is legal there.

For instance, CBD is entirely legal in Canada; however, you have to receive permission to transport CBD to Canada from Health Canada. You may also want to determine how much CBD you will consume while being outside of the US. For this, you may want to use a CBD oil dosage calculator to determine your CBD oil dosage during the holiday period.

The Bottom Line

So, can you fly with CBD oil? Absolutely yes! For this, you have to follow a couple of simple rules: bring only CBD products that contain 0.3% THC and carry the associated CoA. You need to carefully check whether CBD is legal in the country or state of your destination. As long as you follow these rules, you can travel with CBD without trouble.