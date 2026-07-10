CDC Tracks Cyclosporiasis Cases Across States

Health officials monitor rising parasite infections while source investigations continue.

Health officials are tracking a growing number of cyclosporiasis cases across several parts of the United States as reports continue to rise during the summer months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 145 people have been reported sick after contracting the illness between May 1 and June 16, 2026. Twenty of those patients required hospitalization, while no deaths have been reported.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite known as Cyclospora. People can become infected after eating food or drinking water contaminated with the parasite. The illness is often linked to fresh produce and other foods that have come into contact with contaminated water or human waste. While Cyclospora infections have frequently been associated with international travel, health officials are also seeing cases among people who did not leave the country before becoming sick. The CDC reports that cases have been identified in multiple states, including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. New York has reported the largest number of illnesses, with Texas and Illinois also recording significant case counts.

Despite the growing numbers, federal health agencies say there is currently no proof that all of the reported illnesses are connected to a single nationwide outbreak. Instead, the reported cases represent a surveillance count collected from across the country. Investigators from the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and state health departments are examining several groups of related cases to determine whether certain foods or sources may be involved. Health officials note that cyclosporiasis cases often increase during late spring and summer. The CDC considers the primary season for the illness to run from May through August, although cases can occasionally appear outside that period. Monitoring during these months helps health agencies spot patterns and investigate possible sources more quickly.

Symptoms generally begin about one week after a person becomes infected. The most common sign of illness is watery diarrhea, which can sometimes be severe and frequent. Many patients also experience stomach cramps, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Some people may develop vomiting, headaches, muscle aches, low-grade fever, or other symptoms that resemble a mild flu-like illness. The illness can affect people of all ages. Among the 145 reported domestic cases, patients ranged from 5 to 86 years old, with a median age of 42. Women accounted for about 61 percent of the reported infections. Health officials believe the actual number of cases may be higher than reported because some people recover without seeking medical care and may never be tested for the parasite.

Doctors can diagnose cyclosporiasis through lab testing, and treatment is available. Health experts encourage anyone experiencing persistent diarrhea or other symptoms associated with the illness to contact their healthcare provider and ask to be tested, if appropriate. Confirmed cases are often reported to local health departments so investigators can track the spread of infections and identify possible sources.

In addition to infections documented within the U.S., the federal agency has also recorded 45 cases linked to international travel during the same period. Those individuals became ill after consuming contaminated food or water while outside the country. Three of those travel-related patients were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

Sources:

Parasite outbreak in GA and 17 other states, CDC says. What to know about cases, symptoms

Surveillance of Cyclosporiasis