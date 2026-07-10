Los Angeles Man Convicted in Federal Sex Trafficking Case

Federal jury convicts Los Angeles man after violent sex trafficking prosecution and testimony.

A federal jury has found a Los Angeles man guilty of forcing a woman into commercial sex through violence, threats, and intimidation. The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors presented testimony and evidence describing months of abuse and control at the hands of the defendant, 33-year-old Elias Shabazz. Shabazz was ultimately convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Jurors, however, found him not guilty on a separate charge involving interstate transportation for prostitution.

According to evidence presented in court, the victim first believed she was entering a romantic relationship with Shabazz, but the perceived relationship quickly changed into one marked by fear and violence. According to the victim’s account, Shabazz forced the woman to engage in commercial sex acts while keeping control over nearly every part of her daily life. Court records showed Shabazz carried a handgun and sometimes used it to threaten or hurt her. He also struck her with the firearm more than once, and, on one occasion, fired a shot at her feet while threatening to kill her. The victim testified those acts left her terrified and convinced that refusing his demands would place her life in danger. Shabazz also ordered the woman to earn a set amount of money each day through commercial sex. If those amounts were not met, she feared more violence would follow.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shabazz took away the victim’s identification, Social Security card, and birth certificate in an effort to keep her identity concealed. He also regularly monitored her phone to stop her from communicating with family members or friends. To ensure the victim complied with his demands, Shabazz also introduced his victim to addictive drugs and tightly controlled everyday activities, controlling when she could eat, sleep, or shower.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials praised the victim for having the encourage to come forward and testify in court despite the difficult nature of the case and the emotional distress that lingered with her even after she freed herself from the situation. They said victims who are willing to share their experiences often play an important part in helping prosecutors hold offenders responsible. However, it can be tough for victims to speak up due to fear of retaliation. Federal officials also stated that cases involving human trafficking remain a priority because they involve serious harm to victims who are often placed under extreme control.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, but under federal law, the conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years. The maximum possible sentence the Los Angeles man can get is life in prison. A federal judge will decide Shabazz’s final sentence after reviewing federal sentencing rules and other important legal factors related to the specifics of this case. Federal officials continue to encourage anyone with information about possible human trafficking to report it. Investigators say reports from victims, witnesses, and community members can help identify people who are being exploited and bring offenders into the justice system. Suspicion alone is reason to report so officials can perform an investigation. DOJ agents also encourage victims to seek help through available support services, including connections to local resources designed to help them get back on their feet after having been isolated by their traffickers.

Sources:

Los Angeles Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Man found guilty of sex trafficking on Figueroa Corridor