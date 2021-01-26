Certain ‘Steam-in-Bag’ Vegetables Affected by Latest Publix Recall

Publix Super Markets Inc. just announced a voluntary recall for certain packages of ‘Steam-in-Bag’ vegetables that contain a butternut squash ingredient. The recall issued by the popular grocery chain came on the heels of a much broader recall of butternut squash products issued by Pero Family Farms Co. over concerns the products may be contaminated with listeria.

While commenting on the recall, Maria Brous, Publix communications director, said:

“As part of our commitment to food safety, the potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves.”

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recalled Publix products. The bags of vegetables were sold between January 3 and January 15 and include the following:

Publix Steam-in-Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash

Publix Steam-in-Bag Butternut Medley

Publix Steam In Bag Butternut Brussel Pecan

For now, consumers who have the recalled products should either throw them away or return them for a full refund. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact the store’s consumer relations department at 1-800-242-1227.

