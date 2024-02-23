CHD’s Brian Hooker to Participate in Senator Ron Johnson’s COVID Response Briefing, ‘What are they hiding?’

Dr. Hooker present data on the disparate health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, with the latter consistently confirmed by science as the healthiest of the two groups.

Washington, D.C. — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, Ph.D. will join other scientists in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Eastern to participate in a COVID response briefing organized by Sen. Ron Johnson. Titled “Federal Health Agencies and the Covid Cartel: What are they hiding?,” the panel includes physicians, researchers and journalists who will present information on deaths and injuries following COVID shots and other vaccines, plus insights on the handling of the COVID crisis.

Sen. Johnson called for the briefing to fill in the gaps between what the general public has been told and what actually exists in pandemic and vaccine data that has been systematically suppressed by Pharma-influenced government agencies as well as mainstream media and medicine.

“They maintain power by controlling information,” said Sen. Johnson. “They relentlessly push their narrative while at the same time suppressing and marginalizing dissident voices. In this case, they overhyped fear over a virus they helped create in order to push a profitable gene therapy platform and gain greater control over our lives.”

Topics on the agenda for the briefing include:

The push to vaccinate everyone and hide the impact of bioweapons research

Excess mortality and disability

DNA contamination in COVID vaccines

The War on Ivermectin and other generic drugs

Fake data and fraud in publications

Media censorship in Canada and the U.S.

History of the use of propaganda

Dr. Hooker, co-author with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak,” will discuss the number of vaccines on the childhood schedule, which began to rise dramatically after Congress granted vaccine makers immunity for deaths and injuries in 1986. He will also present data on the disparate health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, with the latter consistently confirmed by science as the healthiest of the two groups.

“Vaccine injury isn’t rare and is often devastating to the health of our children,” said Dr. Hooker. “Federal authorities are derelict in their duty to protect the people of the U.S. from debilitating and often life-changing vaccine adverse events.”

The briefing will be live-streamed on CHD.TV from the Kennedy Caucus Room, Russell Senate Office Building.

