Chemistry Student Dies After Gum Explosion

Student accidentally detonates explosive chemical after confusing substances during experiment.

A young chemistry student in Ukraine died in a shocking laboratory accident after a simple habit turned deadly. The incident involved 25-year-old Vladimir Likhonos, whose routine experiment with flavored chewing gum ended in a sudden explosion that investigators later described as both tragic and preventable.

Reports from the time said the chemistry student had developed an unusual practice while working with chemicals. He often dipped pieces of chewing gum into citric acid, a common compound known for its sour taste and found naturally in citrus fruits. The substance added extra flavor, and according to accounts from people familiar with his work, it became something he did regularly without incident. Over time, the action appeared harmless to him, even though it involved handling laboratory materials outside normal safety guidelines.

On a morning in 2009, that habit reportedly led to a fatal mistake. Authorities believe Likhonos accidentally confused citric acid with a highly explosive powder that looked nearly identical in color and texture. The chemicals had been stored in the same workspace where he carried out experiments. Without realizing the mix-up, he dipped his chewing gum into the dangerous substance and placed it in his mouth.

The explosion happened instantly. Investigators said the blast caused catastrophic injuries to his jaw and lower face, leaving emergency responders unable to save him when they arrived at the scene. Police later described the event as deeply disturbing, even for experienced officers accustomed to difficult situations. The severity of the injuries made clear that the reaction occurred the moment the explosive compound was exposed to pressure or heat.

Law enforcement officials reported finding about 100 grams of the suspected explosive material on a nearby table. Specialists were called in to assess the danger because the substance was considered too unstable to move safely. Some early local reports suggested the material could have been several times stronger than TNT, though that claim was never officially confirmed by investigators.

Police spokeswoman Elvira Biganova told reporters that the two powders looked so similar that an accidental swap was understandable. Her comments reflected a broader concern raised after the incident: even individuals with scientific training can make deadly errors when safety habits slip or chemicals are handled casually. The tragedy highlighted how small lapses in attention can carry extreme consequences when working with reactive materials.

There was also confusion about where the accident occurred. Some accounts initially placed the incident at a university laboratory where Likhonos had studied chemistry. Later statements suggested he may have been conducting experiments at home after no longer being enrolled at the institution. Faculty members described him as capable in chemistry courses but said he had struggled academically in other areas and had not completed his degree.

Investigators concluded the explosion happened immediately upon contact, meaning there was no opportunity for intervention once the mistake occurred. Bomb disposal teams secured the area to prevent further risk, and authorities emphasized the importance of strict chemical labeling and separation practices.

The case drew attention not only because of its unusual circumstances but also because it showed how familiarity can lead to lowered caution. Repeated exposure to substances without incident may create a false sense of safety, especially when routines develop outside controlled environments. Experts later noted that laboratory rules exist precisely to prevent confusion between similar-looking compounds, particularly those capable of violent reactions.

In the years since, the story has continued to circulate as a stark reminder of the dangers connected to improper chemical handling. What began as an attempt to enhance the taste of chewing gum ended in a fatal accident caused by a simple but irreversible error. Authorities described the event as a tragic example of how quickly everyday actions can turn catastrophic when hazardous materials are involved.

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Chemistry student killed as chewing gum exploded in his mouth

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