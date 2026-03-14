Philadelphia Sues Glock for Deceptive Marketing, Exacerbating Gun Violence

In court documents, District Attorney Larry Krasner argues that Glock knows that “machine guns” are both dangerous and illegal yet failed to warn consumers that installing switches is against the law.

Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against Glock, claiming that the firearms manufacturer used deceptive marketing tactics that have exacerbated the city’s gun violence crisis.

According to NBC-Philadelphia, the lawsuit takes specific issue with Glock’s marketing of “switches.” Sometimes termed “auto sears,” switches are small devices that can be used to convert semi-automatic firearms to near-fully-automatic weapons. They can be used on a variety of different products, including Glock’s semi-automatic handguns.

In court documents, District Attorney Larry Krasner argues that Glock knows that “machine guns” are both dangerous and illegal yet failed to warn consumers that installing switches is against the law.

“Despite the company’s knowledge that machine guns are dangerous and illegal, and that switches are frequently used and associated with its products, GLOCK has failed to sufficiently and clearly warn consumers that using switches is against the law and can have deadly consequences,” the city said in a press release. “Rather, the company implicitly promotes the use of switches for a fully automated GLOCK through advertising, often targeting youth, with demonstration videos and promotions on prominent social media channels. Through these marketing practices, the City alleges that GLOCK endangers the health and safety of Philadelphia residents.”

Cherelle Parker, the city’s mayor, further accused Glock of prioritizing its continued profits over the safety and well-being of Pennsylvanians.

“Every single day, Philadelphians are killed and maimed by gun violence. My administration is committed to taking action to tackle this ongoing crisis, and I’m proud of this lawsuit which aims to stop machine guns from being advertised and brought into our communities where they are used to cause mass destruction,” Parker said in a press release. “GLOCK has prioritized profit over the safety of its users and the general public, and it’s time for them to be held accountable under the law for the damage the products they advertise do to human lives.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order prohibiting Glock from continuing to engage in its allegedly predatory and misleading marketing practices.

“Gun violence has caused tremendous harm to the citizens of Philadelphia. On a daily basis, my office prosecutes criminal cases against dangerous individuals who violate our law by illegally possessing and using firearms manufactured by GLOCK,” Krasner said. “GLOCK firearms have become even more dangerous in recent years, with the increased availability of illegal ‘switches’ that convert semiautomatic GLOCKs into fully-automatic machine guns. Outrageously, GLOCK has encouraged these modifications by portraying them as a somehow ‘fun’ and exciting use of their product, rather than as an illegal and dangerous practice. GLOCK’s advertisements are not only irresponsible, they also violate Pennsylvania consumer protection law.”

Sources

City of Philadelphia and District Attorney Larry Krasner File Lawsuit Against GLOCK, Inc., For the Company’s Role in Gun Violence Crisis

Philadelphia sues Glock, says gunmaker’s firearms are too easy to make fully automatic

Philadelphia sues gun manufacturer for alleged role in gun violence crisis