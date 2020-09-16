Cher-Make Sausage Company is Recalling 429 Pounds of Sausage Over Undeclared Allergens

Cher-Make Sausage Company, a Wisconsin company, is recalling certain sausage products that may contain undeclared allergens.

If you’re a fan of sausage products, this latest recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, Cher-Make Sausage Company, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, decided to recall about 429 pounds of fully-cooked meat sausage products over concerns they may be misbranded or contain undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). It turns out, recalled product contains milk, “which is not declared on the packaging label.”

The affected product is labeled as ‘Old Fashioned Wieners’ and they may contain cheddar cheese. It was produced back on July 23, 2020. According to the notice, the recall includes the following product:

5-lb. vacuum-sealed packages labeled as “OLD FASHIONED WIENERS COURSE GROUND FULLY COOKED” with sell-by date “11/26/20” and lot number “2020503” on the product label.

The sausage products were shipped to retailers throughout Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The problem itself was discovered when the firm received a complaint from a store employee who noticed cheese in the product. Fortunately, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the product. However, FSIS is worried that some of the products may be in consumer or retailer refrigerators. If you have any of the products in your refrigerator, you should either throw them away or return them for a refund.

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Tom Chermak, Cher-Make Sausage Company President, at TomC@Cher-make.com or by calling (920) 683-5980. You can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

