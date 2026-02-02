Chia Seeds Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Concerns

FDA raises recall after sanitation issues threaten safety of common products

A nationwide recall of chia seeds sold at major retailers has raised new concerns about food safety, after federal officials warned the product may be contaminated with harmful bacteria. The recall affects a popular brand that has been widely available both in grocery stores and through online sellers, making it likely that many households may still have the product on hand.

Navitas Organics announced a voluntary recall of select lots of its eight-ounce Organic Chia Seeds after being alerted to a potential salmonella risk. The recall was shared publicly by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which explained that the action was taken as a precaution. The concern began earlier in the supply chain, after a supplier linked to the chia seeds issued its own recall. As a result, Navitas chose to pull certain products from shelves to protect consumers before any confirmed illnesses occurred.

The recalled chia seeds were sold across the United States, including at Whole Foods stores and through Amazon’s online marketplace. Because chia seeds are often stored for long periods and used gradually, officials warned that consumers may not realize the product they own is part of the recall. Shoppers are being encouraged to carefully check packaging details rather than rely on memory alone.

According to recall information, the affected chia seeds come in bags with a specific barcode printed on the package. In addition, the recall applies to products with nine-digit lot codes that begin with the letter “W.” These codes are printed on the back of the bag. Some of the recalled products also carry best-by dates extending into spring 2027, which means the seeds may still appear fresh and safe to use even though they are part of the recall.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness in people. Symptoms often include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. These symptoms usually begin within a few days of consuming contaminated food. While many people recover without treatment, salmonella infections can be dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In some cases, hospitalization may be required.

At the time of the recall announcement, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the chia seeds. Even so, health officials stressed that the lack of reported cases does not remove the risk. Consumers who have the recalled product are being urged to throw it away immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Officials advised against tasting or using the seeds in any form, including baked goods or smoothies.

A company representative stated that customer safety has been a priority for more than two decades and that the recall reflects a commitment to acting quickly when concerns arise. Voluntary recalls are often used in cases like this to reduce the chance of illness before problems spread.

The chia seed recall is part of a broader pattern of recent food recalls linked to salmonella concerns. In recent weeks, other products such as snack bars and powdered supplements have also been pulled from the market after testing found traces of the bacteria. In one ongoing case, dozens of people across multiple states became sick after consuming a contaminated nutrition powder, with several hospitalizations reported.

Food safety experts note that salmonella outbreaks can sometimes take weeks to identify because symptoms may appear days after exposure and cases may be spread across many states. This makes early recalls an important tool for limiting harm.

Consumers are encouraged to stay informed about food recalls by checking FDA alerts and retailer notices. Regularly reviewing pantry items, especially shelf-stable foods, can help reduce the risk of accidental exposure. While chia seeds are often seen as a healthy staple, the recall serves as a reminder that even natural or organic products can face safety issues during processing or distribution.

