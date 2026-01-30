FDA Elevates Recall Over Widespread Sanitation Concerns

FDA raises recall after sanitation issues threaten safety of common products.

A large product recall involving nearly 2,000 everyday items has been raised to a higher safety level after federal inspectors found serious sanitation concerns at a Midwest distribution center. The recall affects many well-known food, drink, and medical brands that are commonly found in homes across the country, including Nutella, Cheerios, and other familiar names.

The recall was first announced last month by Gold Star Distribution, Inc., a company based in Minnesota. The action followed an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which reported troubling conditions inside the company’s facility. According to the agency, inspectors found signs of rodents and birds in areas where products meant for people and pets were stored. This included evidence of droppings and urine in spaces holding food, medications, medical devices, and cosmetic items.

On January 22, the FDA raised the recall to a Class II level. This category means that using or eating the affected products may cause temporary or medically serious health problems. While not considered the most extreme recall level, it signals a clear risk that requires public attention and quick action by retailers and consumers.

The items recalled for sanitation concerns were sold in stores across Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Because many of the products are shelf-stable and commonly stocked in bulk, health officials warned that some households may still have recalled items at home without realizing it. Consumers are being urged to check product lists carefully and avoid using anything included in the recall.

The list of affected products is long and wide-ranging. Popular snacks named in the recall include peanut butter, chocolate spreads, candy bars, gummy candy, chips, and spicy snack foods. Breakfast staples were also included, such as boxed cereals and corn-based cooking ingredients. Several major beverage brands were named as well, covering sports drinks, sodas, bottled water, and iced teas.

In addition to food and drinks, the recall also covers health and medical items. These include vitamin drops, medicated lozenges, pain relievers, allergy medicines, and cold treatments. Because these products may be taken by people who are already sick or have weaker immune systems, officials stressed the need for caution.

The FDA explained that products exposed to rodent waste can carry harmful bacteria. Rodents are known to spread diseases through contact with food and surfaces. One concern mentioned in the report is leptospirosis, a bacterial illness that can infect both humans and animals. Another major risk is salmonella, which can lead to stomach pain, fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. In some cases, salmonella infections can become severe, especially for young children, older adults, and people with ongoing health issues.

Symptoms of salmonella infection usually appear within one to three days after exposure and often last several days. While many people recover without medical care, others may need treatment, and serious cases can lead to hospitalization.

This recall comes during a period of increased attention on food safety. In recent weeks, other products have also been pulled from shelves due to possible salmonella contamination. One recent case involved chia seeds sold online and in major grocery chains, which were recalled after a supplier raised concerns during routine checks.

Health officials say recalls like these are meant to protect the public before illness spreads. While not every product recalled with sanitation concerns will cause harm, the risk increases when sanitation problems are found at a facility handling many different items. Consumers are advised to follow recall notices, throw away affected products, and contact retailers if refunds are available.

The FDA continues to monitor distribution centers and suppliers nationwide. Officials say clean storage and handling practices are essential to keeping food and medicine safe, and companies that fail to meet standards may face further action.

