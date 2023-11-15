Children’s Health Defense Launches ‘Reform Pharma’ to Restore Healthcare Integrity

The Reform Pharma initiative seeks to end direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising in the United States, the only nation besides New Zealand that allows this practice.

Washington, D.C. — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) announced at its second annual conference the launch of the organization’s latest initiative, Reform Pharma™. The effort was created to restore healthcare integrity by exposing and removing the mechanisms that allow corruption to capture and control the healthcare system.

Since 2000, the pharmaceutical industry has racked up over $100 billion in penalties for a range of illegal activities, including fraud, product safety violations and off-label or unapproved promotion of medical products.

As many as 220,000 people die each year from “properly prescribed” pharmaceuticals. Additionally, prescription drugs cause over 81 million adverse reactions and result in 2.7 million hospitalizations annually.

Since 1988, 26,789 petitions for deaths and injuries following vaccination have been filed with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), but only a fraction of those have been compensated. Still, over $5 billion has been paid out to the families of those injured or who died following vaccination, and that number continues to rise.

“In establishing the NVICP, vaccine makers were gifted immunity from lawsuits filed by the families of children harmed by vaccines,” said CHD Executive Vice President Laura Bono. “The money vaccine makers save from having their vaccines be liability-free can then be put into lobbying, advertising and perks for those willing to look the other way when citizens are being injured.”

“One only has to look at the handling of the Vioxx debacle to understand the type of corruption running rampant throughout this industry,” said CHD President Mary Holland. Vioxx, an anti-inflammatory manufactured by Merck, was withdrawn from the market in 2004 when it was revealed that the drug increased the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“Merck was aware of these risks but sold the product anyway, believing that profits would more than cover the cost of settlements for injuries and deaths caused by their drug. Reform Pharma aims to end the practice of putting profits before the health of consumers by establishing regulatory and oversight agencies free from influence of the very companies they’re supposed to be regulating.”

“Reform Pharma will create bold campaigns to expose the corruption and conflicts of interest in professional associations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” said Justine Tanguay, CHD attorney and director of campaign and research for Reform Pharma. “AAP claims to be the voice for the children, but is actually the voice for Big Pharma.”

Restore Medical Freedom

Separate Pharma and State

Establish Scientific Integrity in Research and Publications

Hold Perpetrators Accountable

Reinstate Vaccine Manufacturer Liability

Protect Doctor-Patient Relationships

Prohibit Gain-of-Function Research

Secure Affordable Drug Prices

“CHD’s Reform Pharma initiative will be dedicated to its mission of addressing the corrupt merger of Pharma and government that we witnessed so vividly during COVID,” said Holland. “We are proud to launch this crucial targeted campaign to enhance and amplify CHD’s other important work.”

For more information on Reform Pharma, go to childrenshd.org/reformpharma.

Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. We fight corruption, mass surveillance and censorship that put profits before people as well as advocate for worldwide rights to health freedom and bodily autonomy.

For more information or to donate to support this and other ongoing initiatives, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.