Christian Staples Appointed President of Woodberry Forest School’s Charlotte, NC Alumni Chapter 

“My teachers and classmates at Woodberry Forest School helped shape me into the professional—and person—I am today,” said Christian.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker Partner Christian Staples was recently named President of the Charlotte, NC Alumni Chapter of Woodberry Forest School (Woodberry), a prestigious, all-male college preparatory boarding school located in Central Virginia.

The Charlotte Alumni Chapter is one of Woodberry’s largest nationally and plays a crucial role in coordinating recruitment, fundraising, and social outreach efforts in the region. As a ‘01 alumnus of Woodberry (and with two young boys of his own), Christian brings a personal connection and commitment to the continued growth and success of the institution.

“My teachers and classmates at Woodberry Forest School helped shape me into the professional—and person—I am today,” said Christian. “I’m honored and excited to serve as President of the Charlotte Alumni Chapter and connect with fellow classmates from across the region.”

Christian helps clients identify, solve, and resolve a wide variety of legal issues and business disputes. He maintains a diverse legal practice representing businesses and individuals across a broad spectrum of industries in litigation and dispute resolution, commercial leasing, and other business legal matters.

Christian’s appointment aligns with Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to support its attorneys in leadership roles who contribute to the betterment of their communities.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.