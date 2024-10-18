Christopher A. Staine Returns to Shumaker After Year In-House, Bringing Unique Perspective and Expanded Experience

Chris brings a wealth of experience to Shumaker’s clients, offering sound strategic advice across a variety of legal matters.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner Christopher A. Staine has rejoined the firm after serving as in-house counsel at a development company. His return marks a strategic decision, as Chris realized the best way to provide the highest level of service to his clients is through the unparalleled resources, skills, and depth that Shumaker offers.

“I’ve seen firsthand that the real estate experience at Shumaker is second to none,” Chris stated. “My time away gave me a unique perspective on both sides of the legal practice—working as in-house counsel deepened my understanding of the client’s needs, but being back at Shumaker allows me to truly make the most of my experience, with the support of an exceptional team.”

During his time in-house, Chris gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of a development company, allowing him to uniquely understand the intricacies of both legal and business strategies. His decision to return to Shumaker speaks to the firm’s size, diverse skill sets, and commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. On a personal level, however, Chris’s return to Shumaker also speaks to the deep bonds he has for so long enjoyed, not just with the members of the Sarasota office, but throughout the firm’s many other offices.

Chris brings a wealth of experience to Shumaker’s clients, offering sound strategic advice across a variety of legal matters. He devotes a significant portion of his practice to construction litigation and counseling, trust and probate litigation, and guardianship matters. As a board-certified construction lawyer, he has represented companies, partnerships, and individuals involved in all stages of the construction process.

In addition to his construction law experience, Chris’s practice also focuses heavily on residential and commercial real estate matters, ranging from real estate transactions to development and construction-related issues.

“Shumaker is excited to welcome Chris back and looks forward to the continued success he will bring to the firm’s real estate and construction practice,” shared Jennifer Compton, Sarasota Managing Partner and Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.