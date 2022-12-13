Circle K Enters Agreement with EEOC Regarding Pregnant Employees

Arizona-based Circle K Stores Inc. has agreed to pay $8 million following claims that it discriminated against its pregnant employees, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The convenience store chain’s nationwide agreement with the EEOC was made after the federal agency determined it had “reasonable cause” to believe the company violated the rights of pregnant employees and those with disabilities.

Multiple charges of discrimination against the company had resulted in an investigation by the EEOC, which concluded with Circle K’s voluntary payment agreement At issue was whether the company violated the rights of employees, denying them reasonable accommodations, forcing unpaid leave, retaliating or terminating their employment. Several employees complained that they were either fired or forced to take unpaid leave due to pregnancy or medical conditions. These types of actions are a violation of employees’ rights stemming from the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

The Circle K brand collectively refers to Circle Stores and Mac’s Convenience Stores, LLC. The settlement, which is in effect for four years, includes a class fund to compensate employees who were impacted between July 10, 2009, and September 26, 2022.

Officials from the EEOC have stated that the law requires employers to give employees who are pregnant or have a disability the chance to request reasonable accommodations at work. These can include additional leave; modified work schedules, duties or equipment; or reassignment if the employer determines no reasonable accommodation is available in the current position.

In addition to the monetary settlement, Circle K has agreed to take several actions internally and update its policies. It will require all employees to have anti-discrimination training and ensure manager evaluations to include compliance with EEOC laws. The company will also appoint a coordinator to oversee policies on pregnancy-related disability and requests for reasonable accommodations, and it will establish climate surveys and exit interviews for employees.