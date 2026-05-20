Claim Filed Against CAL FIRE and Riverside County Firefighter Who Sexually Assaulted a Woman at a Temecula Fire Station

Jane Doe was imprisoned in a fire station shed and repeatedly raped by CAL FIRE firefighter David Renteria for over six hours.

Riverside County, Calif. – Attorneys David Ring, Neil Gehlawat and Peter Reagan of Taylor & Ring, a California plaintiff trial law firm, filed a government claim against the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and the State of California on behalf of Jane Doe, who was allegedly lured to Riverside County Fire Department Station 96 and repeatedly raped by CAL FIRE firefighter David Renteria in November 2025. After escaping, Doe reported the incident to law enforcement, and in April 2026, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested Renteria for the sexual assault.

“This is shocking behavior, particularly from a firefighter on duty – someone who is hired to protect our communities,” said attorney Ring. “Renteria must be held accountable, and CAL FIRE must answer for how this was allowed to happen.”

“The severity and what appear to be deliberate preparations for our client’s horrific assault lead us to believe this is not an isolated incident,” said attorney Gehlawat. “In fact, it’s our understanding that law enforcement has identified at least one other victim alleging assault by Renteria. If there are additional victims or witnesses, we encourage them to contact our office so we can ensure these actions are fully investigated and those responsible are held accountable.”

Claim Allegations

After meeting Jane Doe online, David Renteria invited her to Riverside County Fire Department Station 96 located in Temecula, California. When Doe arrived at the fire station, Renteria led her to a shed at the back of the station and forcibly assaulted her for an extended period of time. When Doe said she wanted to go home to her kids, Renteria threatened to harm her children if she did not comply with his demands.

The assault lasted for more than six hours before Renteria ultimately released her at approximately 5 a.m. After escaping, Doe reported the incident to her friend, a retired firefighter, who then reported the incident to law enforcement. In April 2026, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested Renteria.

The claim further asserts that the State of California and CAL FIRE negligently hired, supervised, and retained Renteria as an employee.

About Taylor & Ring

Taylor & Ring, an award-winning Los Angeles-based trial law firm, represents plaintiffs across California in high-impact civil rights, personal injury, wrongful death, and sexual assault, abuse and harassment matters.