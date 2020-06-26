CM-Alliance’s Cyber Incident Response Course Achieves NCSC Certification

Cyber Management Alliance, the global frontrunner in cyber crisis management and training, is delighted to announce that its highly popular course, Cyber Incident Planning & Response (CIPR) has become the first course to be certified by the recently-rebranded NCSC’s certified training scheme, provided by APMG International. The Cyber Management Alliance course was first certified by the Government Scheme in 2016 and is also accredited by the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

Interactive, practical, and immersive, the entire course can be conveniently completed by attending a virtual classroom or via a self-paced e-learning environment. Besides gaining imperative insights into key cyber risk-reducing controls for their business, course participants also have the advantage of being trained by Amar Singh, renowned across the globe as one of the top cybersecurity practitioners and the founder and CEO of Cyber Management Alliance.

Speaking on the launch, Amar said, “I am delighted that APMG has awarded NCSC Certified Training status for the CIPR course, including its online delivery programme. The updated and comprehensive course is accessible for all levels of management and technical audiences. The CIPR course is a complete guide to planning and responding to a cyber crisis or a data breach.”

APMG-International’s COO, Nick Houlton, said, “Protecting individuals, teams and organisations from the financial and reputational damage of Cyber Incidents is at the heart of the Information Security Agenda. APMG is delighted to certify this course on behalf of the UK National Cyber Security Centre and looks forward to its continuing success in the market.”

Cyber Management Alliance’s co-founder, Bal Rai, said, “We are pleased to have received NCSC Certified Training certification status. Over 300 organisations in 20 different countries have benefitted from the course and internal workshops and with the launch of the online training it means every organisation, globally, can access the knowledge and skills at any time.”

Previous participants of the NCSC-Certified CIPR workshop have come from organisations including the United Nations, UK Ministry of Defence, several UK Police Forces, NHS Trusts, European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank, Microsoft, Ernst and Young and many others.

One of the course attendees, Wayne Parkes, Head of ICT – Warwickshire Police UK, had this to say: “Quite a difficult subject to get over sometimes but I think Amar presented it really well. Nice mixture of technical knowledge and practical examples. Good for a very mixed audience as it wasn’t overly technical. I highly recommend it in terms of bringing a mixed group up to speed with the importance of responding to a cyber incident, and what the essentials are, about dealing with it.”

About Cyber Management Alliance

Established in 2015, Cyber Management Alliance is closing the divide in cyberspace by bringing together the best qualities of thought leadership, operational mastery of cybersecurity and risk management and achieving joint strategic goals of reducing organisational exposure to cyber threats.

Headquartered in the UK, we are trusted advisors and offer our cyber-resiliency services to global organisations and deliver the highest level of specialised operational and strategic consultancy, training and executive workshops in cybersecurity and data privacy.